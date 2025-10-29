Recently, many of you will likely have found yourself reading, listening and watching content from some of Britain’s most recognisable outlets and thinking, ‘These people are completely out of touch with the real world.’

Well, there’s a good chance they are.

Research from the Sutton Trust has found that the percentage of newspaper columnists who went to private school has risen to 50% this year, up from 44% in 2019.

This is despite just 6% of children in the UK going to private school.

READ NEXT: Labour’s private school tax hike is set to raise more money than expected

The significance of this should not be ignored. In their findings – which were part of a wider report into the educational backgrounds of Britain’s leading people – the Sutton Trust said it was “notable that rates of private school attendance are higher among those who provide commentary than those who report the news.”

The report explained: “This means that those tasked with interpreting the news often come from a very narrow range of backgrounds, and there is little sign of progress.”

The Sutton Trust theorised that the status quo is likely down to long term roles in journalism becoming increasing difficult to secure, meaning that “those without a financial safety net may choose to do something more secure.”

The % of newspaper columnists who went to private school has risen from 43% in 2014 to 44% in 2019 and now to 50% in 2025. Given that only 6% of kids are privately educated, this may explain why commentators are so out of touch. Thanks to @suttontrust https://t.co/GyPktbRvkH — Des Freedman (@lazebnic) October 27, 2025

Perhaps one man who has managed to highlight the out-of-touch nature of columnists and commentators the most in recent weeks is Zack Polanski.

The Green Party leader hasn’t shied away from calling out parts of the right-wing press for resorting to personal attacks on him, or their ‘nauseating’ dismissal of the Greens and their supporters.