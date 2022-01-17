There is intense competition between streaming heavyweights Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and others to entice consumers with original content. This development has resulted in unprecedented demand for VPN services, especially those that allow access to geo-locked streaming platforms. For example, with a UK VPN, a user in any part of the world can enjoy BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports and other UK-only streaming channels.

People are increasingly opting for work at home gigs, leaving them more time to consume content at the favorite streaming platforms.

In fact, marquee sports events like the recent Tokyo Olympics all but confirm the growing popularity of online streaming platforms. Official estimates show that digital platforms drew in 28 billion views in total for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, a 139% increase over Rio 2016! The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 is expected to break this record given recent trends.

To release or not to release

People need convenience. And for the most part, digital streaming platforms are rising to the challenge, competing for your attention.

As lockdowns rolled in, an entertainment-starved populace found their options severely limited – an opportunity ripe for streaming platforms to make their moves. Warner Bros. decided to release its biggest movies like Mortal Kombat, Space Jam and The Matrix Resurrection, straight to their streaming platform HBO Max. Disney+ experimented with a same-day release for its blockbuster film Black Widow, but continued to enjoy success with weekly episodes of its Marvel superhero dramas like Loki and Hawkeye. Amazon Prime Video launched its high fantasy series The Wheel of Time to acclaimed success, with new episodes dominating social chatter week after week.

As cinemas across the world continue to reopen, analysts believe that a growing number of subscribers to digital streaming platforms will opt to wait and see newly released movies in their homes instead. For them, nothing beats the safety and convenience of their couch.

All of these developments point to one fact – streaming is the future of entertainment. Whoever keeps the consumer engaged, wins.

Be that as it may, there are some teething issues that streaming services need to address, especially as the world continues to grapple with new variants of the coronavirus.

Let us take a look at some pros and cons of streaming services as they stand today.

Benefits of online streaming platforms:

More content is available to a wider global audience

People can watch it at their own pace and convenience

No proprietary hardware or software required

No wires

Drawbacks of online streaming platforms:

Region-locked

Expensive than traditional cable TV

Not readily available in all countries

Can these challenges be resolved? As it happens, yes.

How a VPN service can help you

As broadband speeds and internet penetration rates continue to increase in the developing world, so does the demand for top-tier content. Netflix is available in almost every country around the world, but its competitors have been slow to roll out with similar pace. Expanding to newer territories requires regulatory approvals, which may or may not be forthcoming.

To illustrate why developing countries represent high-growth for streaming services in the years ahead, consider the stats from a high-profile cricket fixture last year. Disney+ Hotstar reported 12 million viewers at the peak of the T20 men’s world cup clash between India and Pakistan, one of the highest in the region.

And of course, nobody wants to be that person who missed the high-octane duel between F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. How to reduce FOMO in the age of Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp?

The answer to these concerns lies with virtual private networks.

This is because VPNs:

Mask your location

Provide encryption and security for your online activities

Allow you to access geo-locked online platforms and services

Defeat ISP-level speed throttling

And more.

VPNs are no longer tools for a niche audience. Given the ginormous popularity of online streaming platforms, VPNs have become a necessity to unlock your digital lifestyle.

You can use a UK VPN or a US VPN, simply by selecting the correct country via your VPN app. They are simple, intuitive, and come with a host of other benefits that you can’t find with a ‘free’ proxy service. They are built to help you realize the true potential of the internet, without barriers and restrictions.

Concluding thoughts

High-growth markets like Turkey, China and USA are not the exception, but the norm. People are increasingly eschewing TVs in favor of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones to consume content on the go. VPNs are set to see more use as people travel from their home countries to other destinations, hoping to access content without geographical boundaries and restrictions coming in the way.

Fancy some episodes of Doctor Who while outside the UK? Not an issue if you got a UK VPN.