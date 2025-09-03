Muath Juady demonstrates a problem millions of professionals face daily. He opens five browser tabs, each logged into a different AI service. “This is the reality for anyone seriously using AI today,” he says, switching between ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity. “We’ve built incredible technology, then trapped it behind a maze of subscriptions and interfaces.”

As founder and CEO of SearchQ.AI, Juady brings a unique perspective shaped by his academic journey through three continents, including a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Loughborough University London. Now, he’s attempting to solve what he considers artificial intelligence’s fundamental flaw: its inaccessibility through fragmentation.

Q: Most people think AI’s biggest challenge is technical capability. You’re saying it’s something else entirely?

Muath: The technology is remarkable, we have models that can write, code, create art, and analyse data. But we’ve failed at the last mile: delivery. It’s like having a brilliant orchestra where every musician plays in a different building. The potential is there, but the coordination is absent.

Consider the current pricing: ChatGPT Plus at £20 monthly, Claude Pro at £18, Perplexity Pro at £20, and Gemini Advanced at £19. A professional needing comprehensive AI access faces £75-100 in monthly subscriptions. That’s before adding specialised tools for images, video, or data analysis. We’ve created a tax on productivity.

Q: Your journey to this realisation seems unconventional, from Web3 to AI. What connected those dots?

Muath: Both industries suffered from the same problem: brilliant technology strangled by poor user experience. In blockchain, we had revolutionary concepts that ordinary people couldn’t use. I watched projects worth millions fail because they couldn’t bridge the gap between capability and accessibility.

The pattern repeated in AI. Extraordinary models, terrible integration. My time at Pioneer Startup Accelerator, where my previous startup (DyNotify) competed against thousands of global startups, taught me that winning isn’t about having the most features, it’s about solving the right problem elegantly.

Q: SearchQ.AI promises “intelligent orchestration.” What does that actually mean for someone using it?

Muath: Think of it as having a knowledgeable assistant who knows exactly which expert to consult. You don’t specify which AI model to use, our system recognises your intent and routes accordingly. Writing a technical document? It might blend Claude’s precision with GPT-5’s creativity. Analysing market data? It could parallel-process through multiple analytical models and synthesise the results.

The magic happens invisibly. Users see one interface, one conversation, one workflow. Behind the scenes, we’re conducting a symphony of AI services, each playing to its strengths.

Q: What distinguishes SearchQ.AI from platforms that simply collect multiple AI models in one place?

Muath: Aggregation is collecting; orchestration is conducting. Spotify didn’t just aggregate music, it revolutionised how we discover and consume it. We’re doing the same for AI.

Our platform learns usage patterns, understands context, and makes intelligent decisions. When someone asks about investment strategies, we don’t just forward the query, we decompose it, route components to specialists, and then reconstruct a comprehensive response from multiple models. That’s fundamentally different from providing a menu of options.

Q: The economics seem challenging. How do you offer premium capabilities at a fraction of the cost?

Muath: Traditional subscriptions are wasteful by design. You’re paying for 24/7 access you use perhaps 10% of the time. We’ve restructured the economics entirely. Through economies of scale and intelligent routing, we achieve costs that individual users never could.

But the real efficiency comes from preventing redundancy. Why should someone pay for overlapping capabilities across five services? Our dynamic pricing reflects actual usage, not theoretical access. It’s the difference between owning five cars versus having intelligent access to the right vehicle when needed.

Q: You’ve completed three master’s degrees across Paris, London, and the US. How does this academic foundation influence your entrepreneurial approach?

Image: Muath Juady | LinkedIn

Muath: Each degree addressed a different blindspot. Computer science gave me a technical foundation. The EU & UK entrepreneurship programmes (IESEG and Loughborough) taught me market dynamics and innovation frameworks. The US information systems engineering degree connected everything systemically.

But academia teaches you what’s been done. Entrepreneurship is about doing what hasn’t. The degrees gave me vocabulary and frameworks; the real education came from building products deployed across global markets, from navigating complex technical challenges to understanding genuine user needs.

Q: Where do you see AI accessibility in five years?

Muath: We’ll look back at today’s fragmentation as we now view dial-up internet, a necessary but primitive phase. AI will become invisible infrastructure, like electricity. You won’t think about which model you’re using any more than you think about which power plant supplies your home.

The winners won’t be individual AI models but platforms that make AI feel effortless. We’re building towards that future where a teacher in a small town has the same AI capabilities as a Fortune 500 company, where an early startup can compete globally because intelligence is democratised.

Q: What’s your long-term vision for SearchQ.AI?

Muath: Beyond becoming the go-to platform for AI interaction, I envision SearchQ.AI evolving into something more fundamental, an AI operating system that powers how businesses and individuals work. Imagine AI so seamlessly integrated that it becomes as natural as typing or clicking.

Ultimately, I want SearchQ.AI to be remembered not as the platform that orchestrated AI, but as the one that made it disappear into the background, powerful, accessible, and invisible. When a student in a remote village can access the same AI capabilities as a Silicon Valley startup, when language barriers dissolve through intelligent translation, when creativity isn’t limited by technical knowledge, that’s when we’ll know we’ve succeeded.

The measure of our success won’t be market valuation but market transformation. If in ten years, the idea of juggling multiple AI subscriptions seems as archaic as dial-up modems, we’ll have achieved our vision.

Q: Final thoughts for British entrepreneurs considering the AI space?

Muath: Question everything that seems inevitable. Today’s AI fragmentation feels permanent, but so did Internet Explorer’s dominance. The biggest opportunities lie in fixing what everyone accepts as unfixable.

And remember: technical excellence without user empathy is just expensive complexity. Build for humans, not hypotheticals.

To learn more, visit searchq.ai or follow Muath Juady on LinkedIn.