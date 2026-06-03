It’s dropped to just £58 as part of the deal

One of Amazon’s best-selling products has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The popular Ring Video Doorbell has been slashed by 41%, taking the price from £99 to £58 for a limited time.

The deal is available on Wowcher, and sees the price cheaper than Amazon’s own website where the Ring product is currently priced at £99.99.

And there’s no catch: the latest model of the Ring Video Doorbell is brand new, and will deliver up-to-date home security features.

Some of its features include HD quality video that captures sharp, high-res footage, and colour night vision for round-the-clock monitoring.

You can connect to your doorbell from anywhere using the Ring app, receive instant alerts, and speak with visitors in real time through your phone or tablet.

It’s also been designed for easy, wire-free setup so you can install the Ring Video Doorbell quickly and without the need for professional help.

Customers who have purchased the deal have said: “The Ring Video Doorbell works like a charm. Easy to install, hardware all provided with easy, step by step instructions.

“The doorbell offers added protection for when I’m not home. The video alerts are great!”.

Another wrote: “Easy to set up. Makes such a difference to our home security. Live feed on or mobile devices so always alerted when some triggers the video sensors. Highly recommended.”

While a third said: “The Ring Video Doorbell definitely a game changer, fully functional camera , speaker and microphone. Connects to your smart phone.

“It alerts you to someone at your door. Has a chime. You can talk directly or a preset massage reply, video quality is fantastic. See who at your door. Brilliant.”

To redeem just buy the Wowcher deal, and you’ll receive a code via email, redeem your Wowcher code and you’ll receive your Ring product within two working days.

To shop the limited time deal on the Ring Video Doorbell head to Wowcher here.