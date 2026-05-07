You can save 36% on the usual price

A ‘fantastic’ pair of AirPods have dropped to one of its lowest price ever as part of a limited time deal.

The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen are currently priced at £89 as part of this deal from Wowcher.

Usually priced at £139.95, the headphones have been slashed by 36%, marking a big reduction on them.

The 3rd Gen model have a significant upgrade including spatial audio, and head tracking to put you in the centre of the sound.

The audio quality adjusts in real-time for improved sound with deeper bass and crisp highs, so you can enjoy your music, movies or podcasts.

With up to six hours listening time on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case, you don’t need to worry about them running out of battery quickly.

Other features include sweat and water resistance, so you can workout or commute in the rain with no stress about them being damaged.

They also have a redesigned fit when compared to older models, as they’re contoured to ‘sit snugly for secure, pain-free listening’.

Plus the 3rd Gen AirPods use a touch and force sensor on the stem, so you can manage playback, calls and volume easily.

One thing to note is that they don’t have Active Noise Cancelling like the more expensive AirPods Pro 3, as they’ve not been designed for noise reduction.

Shoppers who have tried and tested this edition of the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen have said they were ‘blown away by these’.

“What you get is fantastic mic and call quality, superb battery life, reliable connectivity and perfect integration with the Apple ecosystem. They also work great with Android devices and my TV, with no need to keep re-pairing every time you switch,” one customer said.

Another wrote: “After using them for over 3 years, they’ve proven to be really reliable with no major issues, which says a lot about their durability.”

As well as the 3rd Gen, you can also make a saving on the 2nd Gen AirPods, which have a 42% discount on Wowcher.

The older model have dropped to £69 as part of the deal, they have a slightly smaller battery life at five hours, but are a budget-friendly option.

The 2nd Gen offer a smaller fit, which might suit you more, and a flatter sound signature compared to the deeper bass of the 3rd Gen.

Although they’re new AirPods, Wowcher says that they will arrive ‘in a brown non-original box’ alongside a MagSafe Charging Case, and lightning cable.

To shop the deal on the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen at £89 head to Wowcher here, while the 2nd Gen for £69 are available here.