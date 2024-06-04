The Aston Martin DB12 isn’t referred to as a GT (grand tourer) by Aston. Rather, it’s a super tourer. I guess anything with 671bhp and 800Nm of torque has moved beyond grand and become super. Fair enough. There’s also the marketing angle. GTs don’t sell like they used to. People prefer SUVs. It’s hard to fathom why, but the market is what the market is. It’s great that manufacturers are still producing these wonderful cars. I mentioned in my review of the Ferrari Roma that we might be in something of a golden age for the GT; the Aston Martin DB12 does nothing to dissuade me from that opinion. If it keeps them coming, they’re super tourers in my book.

It’s a strong start that the Aston Martin DB12 looks absolutely magnificent. Beauty is only skin deep, so they say, but it’s a great place to start. The satin aluminite silver paint didn’t rev my engine in the photos, but in the flesh it’s superb. Set against carbon fibre on the lower section and gloss black further up, it really brings out the best in the DB12’s edges. The 21” multi-spoke forged wheels in satin platinum further add to the understated yet purposeful appeal. Whilst it’s not a massive leap on aesthetically from the DB11 before it, the DB12 looks menacing, taking on more of the previous generation Aston Martin DBS in its front grille.

Aston Martin has been returning to form of late. I absolutely loved the Aston Martin DBX707, the best super-SUV going. That will soon receive an interior makeover with Aston’s new touchscreen setup. So, does the Aston Martin DB12 signal another step in the right direction for the marque?

Living with the Aston Martin DB12

The first place to start is that new infotainment system. The Aston Martin DB12 is the first to feature it and it’s undoubtedly a huge step up from the previous Mercedes hand-me-down system. It’s touchscreen, it’s easy to use and it’s complimented by a plethora of physical buttons and scrollers. Whilst the text is a bit small when you start getting into sub-menus, it’s intuitive enough and the important stuff is easy to find.

Chief amongst which is turning off the speed limit bongs and lane keep assist. Mandatory on every new car, ease of turning them off is important. You can’t save your settings here (regulation, again) but vehicle to assistance to off is an easy path to follow.

The sports plus seats took a few miles to adjust to. The side bolsters hug you firmly, but you quickly adapt. Otherwise, they are comfortable for long journeys. On a trip to Leeds and back (400 miles) it wasn’t until the very end of the return leg that my back started to long for a break.

You can easily find a good driving position. The steering wheel has plenty of adjustment and the seat plenty of manoeuvrability. One niggle is the size of the wing mirrors. Settling into low-slung position means that you’re often trying to peer round the driver side one when turning right. A minor niggle, otherwise they offer great rearward visibility.

The Aston Martin DB12 is 2+2 but the rear seats are best reserved for children. There’s ISOFIX back there so you’ll squeeze them in easily enough. As an adult, you’d want to win the game of shotgun prior to departure.

The boot is big enough for a cricket bag or a weekly shop; use the rear seats as auxiliary storage if needs must.

What’s the Aston Martin DB12 like to drive?

First impressions are strong. The cabin is nicely set and there’s a pleasing bark from the V8 upon startup. There’s no more D, N and R buttons for the drive selector; you get a more conventional gear selector now. Drive modes are accessible via a scroller in the centre console and each brings something a bit different to the table.

The drive to Leeds and back gave ample opportunity to explore them. With 671bhp and 800Nm torque from the 4ltr twin-turbo charged V8, the Aston Martin DB12 is never slow. 0-60mph can be dispensed with in 3.5secs.

In GT, downshifts are less pronounced. It might shift from 8th to 7th and utilise that gigantic wave of torque. Sport will be more purposeful, clicking down to 6th or 5th. Then Sport+ will call upon the four horsemen of the apocalypse and shoot you forward in a blur.

Now, you don’t need anything other than GT. It’s plenty aggressive enough and in motorway conditions will deliver more than what you need. But it’s nice to have a bit more, isn’t it? Sport brings a slightly more aesthetically appealing green hue to the dash. Sport+ makes it red. Whatever mode, you’ll shuffle forwards with great haste. The Aston Martin DB12 rarely holds back.

Bringing the paddles into play is your other option. Brushed metal numbers behind the chunky, almost M Sport style steering wheel don’t insist upon themselves but rather cordially invite you to deploy them. Changes via the eight-speed ZF ‘box are seamless.

The Aston Martin DB12 is a remarkable motorway machine. Like any super tourer should, it devours the miles. The V8 is so rarely strained and progress is serene. Of course, when you want to, it’ll clear its throat and get a move on.

Okay, what’s it like the rest of the time?

Sun dappled drives to and from underwhelming football matches isn’t the norm. On day one with the Aston Martin DB12, it was raining heavily. The other mode available is Wet. It was hardly the dream start but did offer an opportunity to drive in more mundane fashion.

Ride quality is excellent. The DB12 always feels settled, handling speed bumps and potholes as well as you’d expect. It feels well balanced at all speeds and you have to be overly heavy-handed to unsettle it and provoke oversteer. The Aston Martin DB12 is rear wheel drive, but it doesn’t feel intimidating with it, despite the numbers.

On the twisty stuff, it’s more gentlemanly than sports car. That said, it will still plant a smile across your face. The steering is accurate and easy to work with, the brakes can be a bit grabby at the top of the pedal (optional carbon ceramics were fitted to the model tested) but otherwise confidence inspiring. They’d do you proud out on track.

As indeed, would the whole car. One of the enjoyable elements of the Aston Martin DB12 is the reserves of power. You can politely rumble through urban settings before unleashing a bit of mayhem in the countryside. If they ever make another James Bond film, you could absolutely see the main character deployed in one of these. There’s an understated yet purposeful stride to the DB12 in all conditions. It’s very James Bond. It’s very Aston Martin. Always, it’s pleasant to be behind of the wheel of. A supremely well rounded driving experience.

Conclusion

I mentioned the Ferrari Roma in the intro and I think it’s worth revisiting. The Roma and DB12 achieve remarkably similar results in remarkably different ways. Both look stunning and both have more power than is strictly necessary. Which one to choose? Well, if that’s a decision confronting you, congratulations.

The Roma is more towards the supercar end of the spectrum. The steering is more direct, it seems to punch forward with more urgency and feel a little lither on its feet. The DB12 fits more with the “brute in a suit” marketing slogan Aston has used previously. It looks more laid back, the cabin is more welcoming and it’s just a bit more relaxed. Yet, both will raise hell when set to their most aggressive guise and both will make you feel good about yourself. Crucially, both are remarkable cars. As I said, something of a golden era for this genre, perhaps?

You can tell a lot about a car from the reactions of those around it. Everyone glanced at the DB12. It may look too much like the DB11 for some tastes (motoring journalists, mostly), but there’s no denying its enduring appeal out on the road. I live near an Aston Martin dealership so they’re not uncommon sights round here, yet the DB12 still drew admiring glances on every drive. You could see people stopping to look at it when it was at rest on my drive.

And that’s the thing about the Aston Martin DB12. It really is as good as it looks. I found myself just starring at it. Even after 400-miles of driving, I still wanted to drive it. Perhaps this, too, is the start of a golden era for Aston Martin itself. Recent evidence is compelling in that regard.