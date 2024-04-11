The grand tourer has perhaps been the biggest loser in the SUV explosion. Yet, when you drive one, it’s very difficult to determine exactly why. Okay, so an SUV does offer greater practicality. But would you really rather be seen in a Lamborghini Urus than a Ferrari Roma? SUVs are inherently flawed, both dynamically and aesthetically. No such restrictions exist in the GT arena. So much so that it was tough to determine whether to drive the Ferrari Roma or just stare at it. After a bit of staring the choice was easy, but it’s a beautiful thing. Other offerings in this area are too; the Aston Martin DB12, Mercedes SL, Maserati GranTurismo, Polestar 1, Lexus LC500. This is, perhaps, something of a golden age for the GT. It’s just a shame that it is passing so many by. The starting price of the Ferrari Roma is the same as the new Range Rover Sport SV. It’s an imperfect comparison, but no prizes for guessing which will sell more units.

I love the GT genre. The cars in it look exquisite and generally last the test of time. The Ferrari Roma has been with us for a while now, but its ability to turn heads hasn’t been lost. Along the beachfront in Worthing, it attracted a group of teenagers who were eagerly peering inside it and asking questions. SUVs don’t ignite the same passion.

GTs are also laid back when you need them to be and fast enough to outsprint most sports cars. Do you need to hit 62mph from standstill any faster than 3.4secs? The tried and tested formula of big engine in front, luxury in the middle and enough boot space for a couple of weekend bags is, in my opinion, the ultimate expression of motoring.

Living with the Ferrari Roma

The long Easter weekend was the perfect playground for the Ferrari Roma. Ever the romantic optimist, I had visions of long drives in the balmy sunset through the Surrey Hills. After my first two days the onboard statistics showed that I’d had the Ferrari Roma in wet mode for 80% of the time. Whilst the 3.9ltr twin-turbo charge V8 is the centrepiece, it was behind a curtain for my initial drives.

The upside was that this gave an extended opportunity to focus on the internal elements of the Ferrari Roma. At first, the setup can appear overwhelming. The steering wheel is fully loaded, with Ferrari’s philosophy being that the driver shouldn’t need to remove their hands from the wheel to do anything. Shift lights, cruise control, indicators, windscreen wipers, audio control and dashboard are all controlled from here.

It takes some adjustment but listen to the tutorial and it soon makes sense on the road. The only issue is indicating out of roundabouts, but everyone seems to have largely given up on such common courtesies, so it probably doesn’t matter. The touch sensitive controls go to sleep once you’re on the move, so it’s difficult to accidentally change radio station.

The main infotainment system is functional. It’s not loaded with too many sub-menus so it’s easy to navigate. Connecting your phone and playing with the stereo settings is straightforward. On the stereo, the upgraded JBL system is a box worth ticking.

The Ferrari Roma also has ISOFIX in the rear seats. We managed a family excursion in it, although you probably wouldn’t want to drive to the Amalfi Coast with everyone onboard. It was fine for a trip to Chobham Adventure Farm, though.

What’s the Ferrari Roma like to drive?

The Easter weekend, mercifully, wasn’t a complete washout. The drive modes, accessible via the manettino on the steering wheel, are integral to the experience. The Ferrari Roma is never slow, but wet and comfort modes are more placid than sport and race. I’m hardly Lewis Hamilton, so I left ESC Off well alone.

Your initial experience is dominated by the driving position. You sit nice and low, with the prancing horse catching your eye on the steering wheel. Then the view out is spectacular, with the arcing front wings and bulge in the centre of the bonnet being prominent. Driving a Ferrari should be an occasion and the driving environment in the Ferrari Roma steps up to the mark.

The only quirks to note are a lack of space in which to stretch out your left leg and the prominence of the wing mirrors. When turning right, you’re always trying to peer over the wing mirror for a clearer view.

Hold down the starter button at the base of the steering wheel and the V8 barks pleasingly into life. The digital dash illuminates with the yellow rev counter. Pull back on the long carbon fibre paddle on the right to engage first gear and you’re away.

The first thing you notice is the compliance of the ride. The Magneride Dual Mode Suspension is a box I assume every Ferrari Roma owner will tick. Whilst it’s not too hard edged in its firmest setting, selecting bumpy road mode when in sport or race is certainly better suited to the UK’s roads. In fact, along some of the roads I regularly drive along, the Ferrari Roma offered a deeply impressive ride quality. After a meal in Shamley Green, my wife even fell asleep on the way home. It’s a very comfortable car.

But what of the Ferrari Roma’s V8?

The twin-turbo charged 3.9ltr engine is a multiple award winner and it’s easy to see why. It’s perfectly suited to the Ferrari Roma, offering a level of refinement and effortless progression that a great GT should have. The engine is at its mellifluous best in the mid-range; wringing it out doesn’t induce the crescendo you may initially expect. This is well judged, however, as it sounds at its best in the range you’ll most often find yourself in. The bark on startup is pleasingly baritone; a signal of intent.

It works remarkably. You might expect this to be when the hammer is down, however, it will pull you up a hill at 30mph in 8th gear at 800rpm. That’s not a typo: eight hundred rpm. This is where 761Nm of torque come into their own. There’s enough power to drag the Ferrari Roma forward in any circumstances. There’s also 611bhp. 0-62mph can be achieved in just 3.4secs.

Open it up and the savage thump of power available kicks you down the road at genuine sports car speeds. The auto box reacts accurately to the inputs of your right foot, however, the drive mode heavily influences this. A pull back of the left paddle is the best way to prepare for an overtake. It’s instantly obedient and adds a layer of engagement which will keep you coming back for more. Pull back, pin the throttle, then wait for the F1 style lights atop the steering wheel to let you know when it’s time for an upshift.

There are no vulgar pops and bangs on aggressive downshifts. The Ferrari Roma always retains a more sophisticated stance. It’s forever a continent crushing cruiser rather than savage supercar. You can quickly settle into a rhythm for a long drive.

Conclusion

There are nuances you adjust to. I could add another section on the steering; it’s razor sharp but lends a telepathic quality to each drive. The carbon ceramic brakes possess almighty stopping power and, unlike many others, didn’t once squeak. The Daytona style seats are so comfortable you barely notice them. It has all the safety mod cons you’d expect, yet they don’t interfere with the drive at all. The system goes a bit mad when you reverse, but you’d take that over insistent lane keep assist and paranoid cruise control. The Ferrari Roma doesn’t always think it’s about to crash.

The breadth of use is also astonishing. When trundling along the Ferrari Roma is quiet and well mannered. It’s probably at its best at seven tenths; heavy footed inputs provoke strong responses. Easing onto the throttle enables you access the full range of this engine. Initial pick up down low, rising through the revs, a firm shove in the back and the effortlessness with which it arrives at motorway speeds. But, if you want hooliganism, it’s there beneath the achingly gorgeous body.

There’s a romance to the Ferrari Roma that just doesn’t exist in other genres. You’ll seek out and embrace long journeys. Yet it’s as competent around town as it is striding towards the coast.

“The Ferrari Roma is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s,” according to the marketing bumf. I’ve never been to Rome and I wasn’t around the 50s or indeed the 60s. What I do know, however, is that the Ferrari Roma will make you carefree, even if it’s only for one drive at a time. It’s an ode to the GT, as much about the journey as it is the destination.