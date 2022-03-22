A UFC fighter from Liverpool pledged to combat child poverty in his city following a comprehensive win in the O2 arena this weekend.
Paddy Pimblett – also known as Paddy the Baddy – defeated Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas in the lightweight bout to rapturous applause from the crowd.
But it was his comments in the post-fight press conference that really stole the heart of the nation.
“I’m from Liverpool, lad. We’re not Tories. My city keeps me grounded”, he said.
“I do hope I end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. I’m going to give back to my city. No child in this city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.”
Watch the clip in full below:
