A UFC fighter from Liverpool pledged to combat child poverty in his city following a comprehensive win in the O2 arena this weekend.

Paddy Pimblett – also known as Paddy the Baddy – defeated Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas in the lightweight bout to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Paddy the Baddy makes an impact. Meatball joined in the celebrations. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett pic.twitter.com/YIbxFpgRZ6 — Australian Talk (@australiantalk) March 19, 2022

But it was his comments in the post-fight press conference that really stole the heart of the nation.

“I’m from Liverpool, lad. We’re not Tories. My city keeps me grounded”, he said.

“I do hope I end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. I’m going to give back to my city. No child in this city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Liverpool is my spirit capital



Scouse not English pic.twitter.com/l8EmnpLSk6 — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) March 22, 2022

