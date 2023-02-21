Slaven Bilic praised Ken Sema for his two-goal contribution in Watford’s 3-2 victory over West Brom which propelled the Hornets back into the Championship play-off positions.

Swede Sema scored twice, including a heavily-deflected winner that came off Albion defender Erik Pieters, with Ismaila Sarr supplying their other goal.

Bilic said: “Ken is a very good player and a top player. He is a dream for any manager, he can cover four or five positions.

“We want him on the wing because it is not coincidence that we were struggling to score goals when he was out for two months. You want your key players on the pitch.

“We created a lot of chances against a very good team so hopefully we will stay clear of injuries.”

Sema has been praised for his bravery after taking the post-match interview in front of the cameras.

He has battled with a stutter all his life but didn’t let that perturb him.

Watch the clip below:

