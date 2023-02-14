Douglas Ross has confirmed he saw a banner displayed by Celtic fans directed at him in their Scottish Cup tie with St Mirren.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives was the subject of a banner that read “VAR DECISION: DOUGLAS ROSS IS A C***” as he ran the line during a thrilling cup game at Celtic Park.

Celtic fans unfurled this banner whilst Douglas Ross was running the line opposite them during their game against St Mirren yesterday.



pic.twitter.com/IYf2t2aNf5 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 12, 2023

He told Northsound News: “I saw the banner being unveiled, I don’t think anyone could have not seen it given the size it was. But my duty at Celtic Park was to run the line, to be an assistant referee, and that’s where my focus was for the entire 90 minutes.”

When asked if it bothered him, he added: “Look, others are looking into this but my focus is to get my decisions right. On the day, I’m glad my decisions were correct. We had a good Scottish Cup tie, six goals, competitive up until a sending off, but my focus is on the pitch and others can make comments about my role as a referee and a politician. But for 90 minutes, my focus is on the football.”

Douglas Ross gives his response to the banner unveiled by Celtic fans towards him yesterday. pic.twitter.com/D4L0K5cy9A — Andrew Maclean (@AndrewMaclean_) February 13, 2023

