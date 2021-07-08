A video showing a group of students from an Islamic school celebrating England’s second goal against Denmark has gone viral.

It was taken at the Islamic boarding school Jamiatul Ilm Wal Huda in Blackburn, the Lancashire Telegraph revealed.

The video shows a group of schoolboys watching the game huddled around a laptop, breaking into euphoric cheers after Harry Kane scored the winning goal in the Euros semi-final.

England are now set to play Italy in the final on Sunday, the country’s first major final in 55 years.

British Muslim students from an Islamic seminary watching the #ENG game when @HKane scored. This is the #eng we are part from which some people lead us to believe isn’t possible, it is and the racists can do one. @Sathnam @mrjamesob you’ll appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/cKr4SJ0E5Y — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) July 7, 2021

This is Southgate’s #ENG pic.twitter.com/AQgfKYCNZh — Tez (@tezilyas) July 7, 2021

Many have taken to Twitter to share their affection for the video of the schoolboys.

“The Best of Britain is the sum of so many cultures, religions, ethnic backgrounds. We are stronger together. Come on England!” said one Twitter user in response to the video.

“That is a part of England that I can be proud of. Not like the odious Patel or the phoney Johnson,” said another.

“This, this is our England, all of our England.”

Former Blackburn with Darwen mayor Salim Mulla said: “It was great to see a bunch of Muslim lads at the boarding school celebrating. It proves a lot of people wrong and all those people who have been writing things to divide us.

“And there are idiots who suggest we are a divided community. Rubbish – we are one community, we are one local authority Blackburn with Darwen. Full stop. We support England, end of.”

Blackburn comedian Tez Ilyas posted: “This is Southgate’s England.”

Gareth Southgate’s leadership style has been hailed repeatedly for its humility, dedication and inclusivity – with many drawing cutting comparisons with that of our current political helm.

Former England defender Gary Neville took the win as an opportunity to launch into a scathing criticism of the government.

“The standard of leaders in this country in the last couple of years has been poor. Looking at that man there, it’s everything a leader should be – respectful, humble, tell[s] the truth, genuine. He’s fantastic, Gareth Southgate, he really is unbelievable,” he said.

