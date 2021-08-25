Doncaster Racecourse’s Cazoo St Leger Festival will welcome back spectators for the 2021 meet following a dramatic U-turn last year.

The government gave the go-ahead for the festival to take place in 2020 with a smaller capacity and strict social distancing measures in place.

But after the first day the decision was made to hold it behind closed doors as Covid infections spiked in the area.

Thankfully, this year the world’s oldest classic will be allowed to take place in front of a full crowd of people, with famous faces, glitz, glamour and excitement in abundance.

Here’s a rundown of what’s in store:

Day 1 – Leger Legends Day – 8th September 2021

The Cazoo St Leger Festival kicks off with a bang when retired celebrities of the saddle dust off their breeches and return to action in the feature event competing in the charity race, a contest run on the straight mile. The race has been won in the past by legends of the Weighing Room, including Sir AP McCoy, Joseph O’Brien and Julie Krone.

Day 2 – Ladies Day – 9th September 2021

The ultimate in glitz and glamour, this is Yorkshire’s biggest social occasion. The day attracts the finest in fashion, and the stakes are set high with the Style Awards, open to all, with £1000 prize to be won, alongside a range of other goodies! This year, the Style Guide asks the Doncaster crowd to embrace #FearlessFashion and wear all the colours of the rainbow as the track looks to show thanks to the local NHS teams who have worked so hard to keep us safe and get fans back to enjoy horseracing.

Day 3 – Doncaster Cup Day – 10th September 2021

The penultimate day of the iconic Cazoo St Leger Festival attracts some of the most prestigious racing of the week with the Doncaster Cup, the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing, taking centre- stage. This year, we’re celebrating the achievements of your local heroes and all things great about Doncaster by launching the search for the ‘Doncaster Hero 2021’.

Day 4 – Cazoo St Leger Day – 11th September 2021

The Cazoo St Leger Festival’s flagship day brings the four days to a dramatic climax. The biggest day of the week and home to the World’s oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger Stakes. The showpiece race consistently attracts leading stables from across Britain and Ireland and boasts a glittering roll of honour with some of the most acclaimed horses in history.

Experience the Cazoo St Leger in style

The Cazoo St Leger Festival is one of the largest events in the horse racing calendar, and what better way to enjoy the festival than by taking advantage of our hospitality packages. With each package offering various elements to suit you and your guests, you can expect to receive your admission within the price of your package, along with a complimentary race day programme and Tote betting facilities.

Private Boxes

Private boxes are the best way to enjoy complete exclusivity for groups of 20 or more. You can be assured the high life from the moment you pull up with free car parking, coffee and biscuits on arrival, a dedicated host for the day along with your own private bar and balcony to enjoy the stunning views of the course.

Club 1776 Marquee

Enjoy the spectacle of the Cazoo St Leger Festival from a choice of hospitality options in the Triple Crown trackside restaurant, Leger Lounge or a private chalet. Located inside the Club 1776 Marquee.

Situated in the centre of the course the Triple Crown restaurant offers the complete package, your package includes Champagne on arrival, three course gourmet buffet lunch, finest afternoon tea and fully inclusive bar of beers, wines, ciders, soft drinks and spirits (Parties of less than 10 may be on a shared table).

Home Straight Restaurant

Situated on the 3rd floor of the Lazarus stand, the Home Straight Restaurant offers the best views of the racing and a dining experience to match. You and your guests will enjoy champagne on arrival before taking your seats for a three-course fine dining lunch followed by afternoon tea.

Conduit Suite

Situated on the 2nd Floor of the Lazarus stand, the Conduit Restaurant offers an all-inclusive hospitality experience. You and your guests will enjoy a three-course bistro style menu and a great choice of beers, wines and spirits included in your package throughout the day.

The Garden Suite

Situated on the first floor of the Hilton garden Inn. The Garden Suite offers head on views of the straight Mile and Town Moor. You and your guests will enjoy a glass of prosecco on arrival, three-course meal and afternoon tea.

What To Wear

Doncaster Racecourse has differing dress codes depending on the enclosure and fixture you attend. These are strictly enforced within some of the hospitality areas, so it is always best to clarify the dress code requirements for your ticket type before you head out to your race day.

Premier Enclosure and Mallard/Lincoln Restaurant

The dress code for the premier enclosure and the Mallard/Lincoln restaurant is jacket and tie for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

County, Hospitality and Owners and Trainers

The dress code for these areas is a collared shirt for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

Grandstand Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Family Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

As a highlight of the British Flat racing season, many racegoers embrace the prestige of the Cazoo St Leger Festival in their attire. It’s common for ladies to wear hats and men to wear a suit in all enclosures throughout the four-days.

Get There

By Train

Trains run from London Kings Cross twice an hour direct, and only take 1hr 40 mins from £51 return. Trains from Manchester Piccadilly run every 15 minutes and only take 1hr 17 mins direct, starting from £40 return.

By Car

Doncaster Racecourse boasts excellent links to the motorway network including M1 (junction 32), M18 (junction 3/4), A1M (junction 36) and the M62. Car Parking costs £5 per car for the whole fixture in Car Park C (enter opposite junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

By Bus

We have a Shuttle Service running between the Racecourse and Doncaster Interchange (Train Station) for all race meetings. It will commence from the Interchange at approximately the time of our gate opening and continue until approximately 30 minutes before our first race. The return journey (which will stop at a designated point on sound of the bell) will start just after the penultimate race, and continue until approximately one hour after the last race. If there is entertainment following racing the service will continue until this has finished.

Shuttle Bus information is subject to change and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice. From £2.00 single, £3.00 return. Please check the Travel South Yorkshire website.

By Air

Robin Hood Airport Doncaster Sheffield is less than seven miles from Doncaster Racecourse, with flights to some European destinations. We are also within easy reach of Manchester, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands airports.

For helicopter landing permission at Doncaster Racecourse please contact Ben Anthony 01302 304 200 or email banthony@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

