Stephen Flynn had a hilarious response after he was asked whether he will be supporting England in the Euros this summer.

Both England and Scotland will compete in the tournament in Germany, which is due to commence on June 14th when the home nation takes on the Scots in Munich.

Flynn is an avid follower of the Scotland men’s international side and had to cancel plans to attend all three group matches in Germany when Rishi Sunak announced the general election would take place on July 4th.

He is still planning to attend the opening game of the tournament.

After the ITV leaders’ debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer last night, he was asked why he would not support England and said it was because he was “a member of the Tartan Army”.

He added: “It’s my hobby to go and watch Scotland play. We’re rivals, I want to see Scotland do as well as we can in the Euros.”

When it was put to Flynn that Scotland could not meet England until the final of the tournament, he replied: “England are not going to make it that far, so we’ll just have to go by ourselves.”

Watch the clip in full below:

