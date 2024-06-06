Adults-only wellness hotel, Sensoria Dolomites, has launched its first hiking retreat, offering guided walks followed by spa treatments and six-course gourmet dinners.

Located at the foot of the Alpe di Siusi, the largest high plateau in Europe, the alpine escape will welcome walking enthusiasts for a seven-night retreat featuring four spectacular hikes through the beautiful landscapes of the UNESCO World Heritage site, from scaling the Schlern to embracing panoramic views from the Peitlerkofel Mountain.

The retreat was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Schlern-Rosengarten Nature Park, located in the Dolomite region of the Seiser Alm. It was the first nature park in South Tyrol to be placed under protection in 1974, making it a natural paradise loved by visitors today.

Designed for proficient hikers, the Alpine Adventure Week will be led by owner Lea Oberhofer and Wellbeing and Experience Guide, Patrick. Along the way, look out for mountain huts and flora and fauna. The Schlern-Rosengarten Nature Park is home to 790 flowers and ferns alone!

What guests can expect:

4x guided hikes throughout the week (details of each hike below)

To soothe the muscles, an 80-minute signature spa treatment

All-inclusive board (inc. breakfast, afternoon snacks, drinks and a six-course gourmet dinner)

Full use of the extensive spa facilities

Sensoria Dolomites combines elegant, modern interiors and South Tyrolean warmth to create a place of holistic wellbeing. End a hike with a trip to the hotel’s tranquil spa surrounded by idyllic forest, complete with saunas, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, relaxation rooms, fitness room, courtyard and bathing house made of untreated mountain spruce.

The retreat starts from £1664.95 per person including all-inclusive board.

16th – 23rd June – 7 nights from €1,934.00 per person incl. all-day inclusive package (approx. £1664.95)

1st – 8th September 2024 – 7 nights from €1,983.00 per person incl. all-day inclusive package (approx. £1707.28)

To book, visit: https://www.sensoriadolomites.com/en/stay/offers/alpine-adventure-week-with-patrick-lea

