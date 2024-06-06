A D-Day veteran delivered a powerful message to today’s younger generation, calling on them to reject the glorification of war in an interview on Radio 4.

A military piper kicked off commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.

Royal family members and world leaders also gathered with veterans in the northern French region to mark the occasion on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio 4, Stan Mincher declined the invitation to criticise today’s younger generation and called on them to reject the glorification of war.

As conflicts continue in Europe and the Middle East, it is a message that has particular poignance today.

Related: Labour abandons legal action against Corbyn-era staff