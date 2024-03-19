It’s six o’clock on a Wednesday night, and rather than walking home from work, you are walking out in front of a packed crowd at The Oval.

You select a bat, mark your guard and look up to see the bowler chase in from the Vauxhall End before a ball appears at pace racing down towards your stumps which you neatly dispatch for four runs at point, watching as a numbered box flashes up before your eyes and your score gets notched up on the board.

Cricket, once the preserve of pristinely-clad retirees and sleepy village greens, has become the latest phenomenon to emerge onto London’s social scene after Sixes entered an experience economy that shows no sign of slowing down.

Following a well-trodden path carved by sports such as darts (Flight Club), golf (Junkyard/ Urban), axe throwing (Whistle Punks) and even curling, the much-hyped brand is set to open its latest venue in London Bridge at the old Tanner & Co. site, bringing its total to four in London and 12 across the UK.

Sixes Social Cricket: A potted history

Sixes opened its first site in Fulham in December 2020, shortly before the lockdown came into effect. It has gone from strength to strength since, and now pitches itself as the world’s leading cricket batting social entertainment brand – for good reason.

The new opening ties in with the nationwide launch of Sixes Leagues, the ultimate batting challenge where teams of 4-6 players compete every Tuesday to be crowned UK champions, and follows its US debut in 2023 – opening a venue in Dallas – signalling international ambitions to become a global brand.

Situated just a two-minute walk from London Bridge station and close to Bermondsey Beer Mile, Sixes London Bridge, in the heart of South London, is the latest venue to join the collection, housed within a converted warehouse that exudes character, charm and good times.

Opening with four batting nets, a large bar serving signature cocktails and an outdoor terrace, the venue has a capacity of 300 people, making it the perfect spot for any occasion, from corporate parties to birthdays to stag and hen-do activities.

Sixes welcomes players of all abilities, with levels from complete beginner to world-class. Using cutting-edge sports technology to deliver the perfect bowl, challengers test their batting skills, aiming for the numbered targets around the nets. Triumph goes to the person with the highest score.

More than just cricket

But Sixes is more than just cricket! Guests can expect a premium food and drink offering, not always associated with entertainment venues of this sort. Why? Sixes was co-founded by two passionate foodies, who in a previous life owned the much loved (and delicious) London based Scottish meat restaurants, Mac & Wild.

Adding in a dash of sport, their love of great produce enjoyed simply with great company lives on in Sixes. This time, they’re offering includes award worthy burgers, hand made wood-fired pizzas, sharing plates, plus an intriguing bar of classic cocktails, beer, wine and shakes.

Ahead of this upcoming opening, Calum Mackinnon, co-founder and CEO of Sixes, said: “Few London neighborhoods compare to Bermondsey for food, drink and lovers of fun! Bermondsey Street in particular is a bustling home to some of London’s great restaurants and bars. We cannot wait to bring Sixes to the area and get the party started.”

