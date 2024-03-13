Renowned Neapolitan pizzeria 081 Pizzeria has announced a mighty meaty collaboration with iconic burger chain MEATliquor to launch a chillicious limited-edition pizza, marking its 1-year anniversary at its pizzeria, nestled in the heart of Peckham, South London.

The ‘Chilli Dog Inferno’ pizza will feature a base of MEATliquor’s famous beef Chilli con carne, topped with a mouthwatering combination of beef hot dog, diced white onions, pickled jalapeños, and a zesty drizzle of French’s mustard. Created by the two culinary powerhouses, this exclusive pizza will bring the fiery flavours and spirit of Texas-style chilli burgers to an authentic and airy Neapolitan pizza for the first time.

In celebration of the 1-year anniversary of its first bricks and mortar restaurant, the exclusive pizza is available for a limited time until March 24th. Pizza enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike can indulge in this one-of-a-kind masterpiece for just £12, both in-restaurant and through delivery platforms Deliveroo and UberEats.

“We are ecstatic to mark our 1-year anniversary in Peckham by introducing this unique limited edition pizza in collaboration with MEATliquor,” said Andrea Asciuti owner of 081 Pizzeria. “This special creation embodies the spirit of culinary innovation and represents our ongoing commitment to delighting our customers with exceptional flavours and experiences. We are immensely grateful for the support we have received throughout this past year, and we look forward to sharing this milestone with our community.”

As 081 Pizzeria continues to make its mark as a culinary destination in London, this limited edition pizza is a testament to the pizzeria’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional pizza-making and creating innovative fusions in the pizza world.

081 Pizzeria is the brainchild of Andrea Asciuti, an Italian pizza connoisseur and chef with a bold passion for pizza, and former co-founder of Bravi Ragazzi, arguably South London’s best Neapolitan pizza restaurant. Find out more at @081pizzeria.

