This spring, Shoreditch is the site for the arrival of UBA, a decadent-looking new dining spot on Great Eastern Street. To think I remember the days when Great Eastern Street was mostly derelict or used office furniture shops. Then someone bought a defunct electrical goods showroom, turned it into a bar and in a moment of extreme creativity (I’m not being ironic here) called it the Shoreditch Electricity Showrooms. The rest is history.

This new opening looks perfect for the new version of Great Eastern Street and is set to open on Tuesday 2nd April. It promises to take people on a gastronomic journey through the bustling streets and aromatic alleys of Asia’s most vibrant cities with a menu that offers accessible sharing plates, served-up against a backdrop of a very cool interior and with a vibrant soundtrack.

Best of all, if you one of the first through the door (and no-one in Shoreditch likes to be other than the first through the door of a new place – then you get to celebrate opening week with a whacking 25% off your food bill and a complimentary cocktail on top. Sounds like a winner to me. The offer is good from 2nd – 7th April and is valid on reservations only. Make sure you quote UBA SOFT LAUNCH when making the reservation.

Behind the menu is globetrotting Chef Paul Greening (Aqua Restaurant Group and Novikov) whose dishes here have been inspired by his jealousy-inducing epicurean exploits across Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore. Reflecting the vibrant and diverse nature of South Asian cuisine, diners can expect to enjoy a wide range of flavours, textures and aromas with sharing plates that show creative flair but are rooted in tradition.

The menu runs the gamut from silky sashimi and new-style sushi through to fluffy hirata buns and dim sum, gorgeous gyoza and soul-soothing ramen. The particularly recommend stuffed boneless chicken wings with coriander, lime and ginger miso dipping; spicy salmon tartare served on an ice plate with Japanese herbs, salmon roe and nori rice crackers. Oh yes….

Larger plates come from the robata and teppanyaki with dishes such as yuzu shisho marinade lamb cutlets with nashi pear tomato miso and kimchi; yakiniku beef ribeye with sweet potato nest, onion miso and wasabi furikake; and crispy salmon belly with gochujang brown butter ponzu.

As you would expect in Shoreditch, the bar is not an afterthought here and serves a selection of perfectly paired cocktails, wines and spirits similarly inspired by travels through Asia. The drinks list will offer a selection of much-loved favourites with a twist, as well as some exceptional signatures unique to UBA.

The interior has been carefully thought out to complement the dining experience whilst paying homage to Asian culture and mythology. Bathed in auspicious red and gold, banquettes are upholstered in scarlet velvet and tabletops are lava stone, whilst counter dining for up to 14 is available at the marble bar. Illustrative artwork, calligraphy, colourful porcelain plates and tiger statues and graphics, symbolising strength and grace, complete the picture.

There is a private dining room to provide an intimate experience for up to 12 guests whilst a downstairs event space for larger parties and celebrations will open come summer.

The team behind UBA are from the acclaimed Sucre, Alma and CLAP London, and want UBA to be more than just a restaurant: a celebration of Pan-Asian flavours, creative cocktails and serious sounds, wrapped in a lively and playful package. You can follow them @ubalondon, where they will also share details of DJ sets and upcoming parties.

UBA 61 – 67 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HU

Tel: 020 3995 3655

www.ubarestaurant.com (coming soon)

