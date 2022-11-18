The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar has been banned with just two days to go until the tournament kicks off.

Fans will no longer be able to buy Budweiser, which would have been the only alcoholic beverage available to fans due to its sponsorship of FIFA.

Now no one attending matches will be able to consume alcohol within the stadium perimeter, with the exception of corporate spectators.

Statement on beer sales at #WorldCup stadiums 🏟️ on behalf of FIFA and Host Country 🇶🇦: pic.twitter.com/o4IEhboXks — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 18, 2022

FIFA released a statement on Friday confirming the removal of sales points of beer from the stadium perimeters “following discussions between the host country authorities and FIFA”.

It is understood Qatar, as hosts, are concerned about the impact of alcohol sales on fans for whom drinking is not part of the culture – not just Qataris but people from other parts of the Middle East and Asia more widely.

Supporters will still be able to consume alcohol in designated fan zones, but the incident throws into question the degree to which FIFA has control over the tournament.

It will have an unhappy sponsor on its hands in Budweiser. The brewing company is reported to pay FIFA 75 million US dollars (around £62.86m) every four years to be one of its top-level partners, and it will be interesting to see what impact this has on the commercial deal.

The company tweeted from its main account on Friday: “Well, this is awkward” – a post which was then deleted.

Reaction elsewhere has been quick to flood in.

Here’s a pick of what people have had to say:

Qatar won’t allow Budweiser to be sold in stadiums at the World Cup. Apparently they’ve also banned beer. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) November 18, 2022

If you don't like the existence of homosexuals, and if you don't like women having equal rights, and if you don't like alcohol being readily available for consumption… then I dunno man… maybe this World Cup stuff just isn't for you? @Qatar https://t.co/M9b5ieJucD — Tom Head (@WiggumCharm) November 18, 2022

Come to Qatar. Hate yourself for being part of a corrupt enterprise, in a repressive regime that hates and persecutes almost everybody. Oh, and no you can't drink to dull the pain. What's the opposite of FOMO? https://t.co/6Y6NTCxi6G — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) November 18, 2022

Budweiser a FIFA sponsor for over 30 years which pays the organization more than $100M per World Cup cycle won’t be allowed to serve you beer in or around the stadiums here in Qatar.



They’ve just learned of this ..



48 hours before opening kick of the tournament. 🫠 — herculez gomez (@herculezg) November 18, 2022

Football fans: well they moved the World Cup to winter, interrupted the football season, then changed the date of the first match, not sure how else Qatar can inconvenience people!!



Qatar: hold your beer — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) November 18, 2022

A big problem – not about the beer itself, as such – but the fact that it sends a signal that any guarantees or ‘reassurances’ about what will and won’t be allowed at the Qatar World Cup are not worth the paper they’re written on. https://t.co/UU0k1i3w2W — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 18, 2022

