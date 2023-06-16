Rumour had it that the Phoenix Suns waived Chris Paul. However, those rumours have been put to rest and deemed as false.

It has been reported the Suns are trying to trade him to another team in the NBA to accommodate his veteran player needs for the 2023-2024 professional season. Eventually wanting to relieve themselves of Paul’s $30 million salary in favour of younger professional players.

Chris Paul’s Run With the Phoenix Suns

Paul, nicknamed CP3 and The Point God, came to the Phoenix Suns in 2021 after one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team.

His current stats are 13.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 8.9. While his points per game are not as high as other younger players playing for the team now, his assists per game are awesome. Hence, Paul was drafted into the 11,000 Assist Club during the 2022 to 2023 season. Jason Kidd and John Stockton are the only other NBA players to be in this club.

Despite his great assist record, his defensive abilities have lowered and this past year, his points per game were at an all-time low. His highest PPG rating was 22.9 for the 2008 to 2009 season when he played for the New Orleans Hornets.

Upcoming Star, Devin Booker Leads the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, aged 26, was the 13th draft pick for the Phoenix Suns in 2015. His salary is about three million more than Paul’s. He scored 45 points in one game back in April 2023 against the Los Angeles Clippers, which was a record breaker for Charles Barkley’s record for 40 points scored in a playoff game.

Booker began his career with the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 to 2016 season with stats of 13.8 points per game (PPG), 2.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 2.6 assists per game (APG). For the 2022 to 2023 season, his averages have spiked to 27.8, 4.5, and 5.5.

The Team Recently Onboarded Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns onboarded Kevin Durant back in February where he was initially playing for the Brooklyn Nets since 2019. The three-year, long-awaited trade finally happened and allowed Mikal Bridges, small forward and shooting guard, and small and power forwards Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, to join the Brooklyn Nets because of the swap with Durant to the Suns.

The Olympic champion, who is another three-time gold medal winner for Olympic basketball alongside Carmelo Anthony, has dynamic current stats. Durant averages 29.1 points per game (PPG), 6.7 rebounds per game (RPG), and 5.0 assists per game (APG). This is a huge improvement from when he was named Rookie of the Year in 2007 when his stats were 20.3, 4.4, and 2.4 respectively.

Durant’s salary is in the region of $43 million. Since the Phoenix Suns want to free themselves of Chris Paul’s $30 million salary in favor of higher-profile, younger players, they seem to be willing to pay more for the value they get from contenders such as Durant and Booker.

Where is Chris Paul Going for the 2024 to 2025 Season?

Paul is set to stay with the Suns until they finalise a trade with another NBA team. Hence, we do not know for sure where Chris Paul will go in the future, but we do hope that the NBA finds a perfect fit for his veteran player status.