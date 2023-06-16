Acme Fire Cult – London’s most progressive live-fire restaurant – has partnered with Jameson Black Barrel to launch its first whiskey-pairing menu.

Available from July 1st, this co-crafted celebration of fire, food and whiskey features four dishes and three cocktails, inspired by the Black Barrel spirit from the Jameson family – a unique blended whiskey, aged in double charred barrels for a sweeter, smoother flavour.

The menu is a collaboration between live-fire chefs, Andrew Clarke, Chef and Founder of Dalston’s Acme Fire Cult, and Keelan Higgs, owner and Head Chef at Dublin’s Michelin-starred Variety Jones.

“We’ve always tried to take a distinct approach to cooking over flames, where vegetables take centre stage, and where food and drink are intrinsically linked” said Andrew Clarke. “Most restaurants will do a wine pairing but for us, the opportunity to combine charred food with the depth and range of flavours in a double charred whiskey just made sense. We’re excited for people to experience what we’ve created”

Keelan Higgs – who is based in Jameson’s native city of Dublin – joined the project to bring Irish flavours to the food, as well as the drinks.

“Working with Andrew and the Acme team has been a dream,” said Keelan Higgs. “BBQ has this dated ‘dude food’ reputation and we both come from a place of elevating it beyond that.

“Fire can do amazing things to ingredients when applied in the right way and when you’re throwing Jameson Black Barrel into the mix, it elevates the whole menu while offering a glimpse into the craft of this very special whiskey.”

Every element of the menu is touched by fire, unlocking flavours in the cocktails as well as the food; Jameson Black Barrel is matured in a combination of double charred barrels, creating a full strength whiskey bursting with aromas of toffee and fudge, complemented by a spicy character and a rich, smooth vanilla finish.

The dishes and cocktails available as part of the menu are:

Grilled Corn Ribs & Fireside Polenta, with Malted Barley, Ancho Chilli-Corn Butter and Crème Fraiche

Smoked Chalk Stream Trout, with Bone & Whiskey Glaze, Trout Roe, Malted Barley Flatbread and Fennel & Herb Salad.

50-day-aged Beef Chop and Smoked Ox Cheek & Bone Marrow, with Malted-Whiskey Glaze, Roast Margherita Onions and Acme Pickles.

Sides: Coal Roast Sweet Potatoes with Whiskey Butter and Hispi Cabbage with Beef Fat & Malt Vinegar

Slow Roast Peaches ‘Old Fashioned’, with Vanilla Panna Cotta, Whiskey-Citrus Caramel and Malted Barley Biscotti

They are available with:

Black Barrel Jameson Ginger Sparkler: Jameson Black Barrel whiskey and ginger beer, shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup, and topped with sparkling wine. Served long, over ice.

Black Barrel Cherry Mint Julep: Jameson Black Barrel whiskey, muddled with mint and fresh cherries, finished with a cloud of cherry liqueur dry ice. Served in a julep tin with crushed ice.

The Black Barrel Velvet: Jameson Black Barrel whiskey shaken with 40ft Brewery stout reduction, Acme Fire Cult ‘spent coffee’ kombucha cordial, and demerara syrup. Strained and served straight up.

