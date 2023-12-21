The Metro’s stunning takedown of Joey Barton has been doing the rounds on social media after the England goalkeeper was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

Earps marked the end of a remarkable year by bagging the BBC award on Wednesday evening.

She won the World Cup Golden Glove this summer – saving a penalty in the final – won the WSL Golden Glove for the 2022-23 season and was named the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper in February too!

But her latest award riled the usual suspects, with Piers Morgan and Barton both rounding on the England international in the wake of the ceremony.

I’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps.



Any day of the week.



Twice on a fucking Sunday. 👍👑#perspective — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 20, 2023

Responding to the former Fleetwood Town man, the Metro revealed two side-by-side playing cards that put the whole debacle in perspective.

Props to whoever put these together!

Joey Barton has branded England hero Mary Earps ‘a big sack of spuds’ and claims she didn’t deserve to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award



Again, coming from the bloke who lasted 12 minutes for England 🤨👀https://t.co/pdCaoUS0Jf — Metro (@MetroUK) December 20, 2023

