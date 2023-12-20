Michelle Mone has been in her fair share of legal rubs of late – but this one surely has to take the biscuit.

The Tory peer – currently on a leave of absence from the Lords over a PPE scandal that’s proving difficult to unpick – recently tried to shut the New European down over this front cover:

And now The National has revealed that she targetted them with similar threats over a story that has to be seen to be believed:

Watch below to see a comical clip of @MichelleMone claiming that Albert Einstein lived in her house in Glasgow.



Have been told that she will argue that it’s not actually *her* house.



And it’s hardly a crime to lie about such things, is it? https://t.co/010evmGn31 — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) December 18, 2023

But she might have a few legal issues of her own to worry about before she settles the whole Einstein debate.

Michael Gove has said he hopes to see a criminal case being brought against Baroness Mone over her involvement in a PPE procurement scandal.

The Cabinet minister also revealed he has co-operated with the National Crime Agency’s investigation into PPE Medpro, a firm that supplied faulty personal protective equipment to the NHS during the pandemic after she recommended it to ministers.

It comes after Lady Mone admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, and that she stands to benefit from its £60 million in profits that have been placed into a trust by her husband Doug Barrowman.

Gove was dragged into the row when she said she had contacted him at the start of the pandemic to offer help.

She insisted Mr Gove and other ministers knew about her involvement with PPE Medpro “from the very beginning”.

Asked about her claims after a speech on housebuilding in central London on Tuesday, the senior Tory said: “There is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on.

“I’ve co-operated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”

He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”

