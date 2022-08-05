Spurs begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday at home to Southampton, but a break will occur during November and December with international football set to take centre stage.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was moved from its traditional summer slot due to the scorching heat of the country and will now take place in winter, but the former Italy boss has no concerns it will impact his squad.

Conte also warned that Chelsea should not be written off for the title.

He was less enthusiastic about Man Utd though!

🗣 “You forget Chelsea. Big, big mistake. [Man] United last season finished 6th. Despite the transfers. [Jadon] Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and [Raphaël] Varane.”



Marc Cucurella will be available for Chelsea’s Premier League opener at Everton after the Blues completed his £60million signing from Brighton.

The 24-year-old defender has signed a six-year contract at Chelsea, with Brighton negotiating a club-record sale in the process.

Spaniard Cucurella adds further quality and depth to Chelsea’s options at wing-back as he follows previous summer recruits Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka into Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea chairman and co-controlling owner Todd Boehly hailed another signing already boasting Premier League experience, one of the Blues’ main aims this summer.

“Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season,” said Boehly.

“We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea.”

