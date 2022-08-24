If you haven’t seen it, Cristiano Ronaldo for ignoring Jamie Carragher after they beat Liverpool 2-1 is a must-watch.

Carra 🗣 "Totally blanked!"



Dave 🗣 "Just like most people do." @Carra23 gets blanked by Ronaldo and @DavidJonesSky kicks him whilst he's down 😭 pic.twitter.com/b2tGH1vHhx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

Jamie even joked about it.

I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one!

The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!!

Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me 😎 https://t.co/Yc7DcJ5pcX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 23, 2022

Erik ten Hag turned the air blue as he hailed Manchester United’s fighting spirit following their stunning victory over rivals Liverpool on Monday.

United bounced back from two successive – and humiliating – defeats at the start of their Premier League campaign to beat their fiercest rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Reflecting on his first competitive victory as United boss, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “Now you see we bring attitude on the pitch and there was communication, there was a fighting spirit and there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f****** good football.”

Enrique

However, ex-Liverpool man Jose Enrique wrote: ‘The disrespect here from Cristiano Ronaldo to Carra isn’t right. Keane and Gary [have] been killing him on Sky Sports as well so I’m sure it’s not because of that.

‘But someone that [has] played football for that long and [has made] so many appearances for Liverpool, at least you say hi out of respect.

‘Another thing why I will never like Cristiano Ronaldo and when football finishes, let’s see who he will have around [him].’

Harvey Neville

Harvey Neville has signed a two-year deal with his dad’s Inter Miami side after impressing in the club’s development pathway.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville, who took over the manager’s chair for the Floridian MLS side last year.

Neville junior, whose contract runs through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026, was adamant his name meant nothing as he joined the first team from Inter Miami CF II.

“When I’m home, he’s my dad, but when I’m at the facility and working, he’s Coach Neville and I have to prove every single day that I deserve to be here,” he said.

