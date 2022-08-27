Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is hoping Alexander Isak will add “the X-factor” to his team after Newcastle smashed their club record transfer fee to land the Sweden international.

It comes as their rivals a few miles down the road have seemingly lost their manager after a promising start to their return to the Championship.

The 22-year-old Real Sociedad frontman completed a move understood to be worth around £58million on Friday afternoon when he put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

His fee comfortably beats the £40million the Magpies paid for Brazilian Joelinton during the summer of 2019 and takes the club’s spending in the two transfer windows since Amanda Staveley’s consortium took over to around £210m.

Alan Shearer has given him the nod already.

Good luck in the ⚫️&⚪️ top Alexander 🙋🏼‍♂️🙏🏻 https://t.co/gm9fHb4YVr — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 26, 2022

He gave his first interview yesterday:

Our first interview with Alexander Isak! 🗣 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 26, 2022

Sunderland

it is not so rosy down the road at Sunderland, who have confirmed that head coach Alex Neil is in talks with Stoke over their managerial vacancy.

The Black Cats insist they are committed to retaining the services of the 41-year-old Scot, who guided the club back into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season, but were “contractually obliged” to allow him to speak to the Potters following Michael O’Neill’s departure.

🗣 "We made a further move to offer another set of terms, unfortunately it doesn't appear that's going to be enough for him to stay."



Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman updates on the latest with manager Alex Neil's potential move to Stoke City pic.twitter.com/J72XOwIFze — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 27, 2022

Are these good new options?

If Alex Neil goes we should have the following below ⬇️



🇦🇷Marcelo Bielsa

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Sean Dyche

🇳🇴Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Big Sam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Roy Hodgson



Or maybe a head coach from abroad. — Liam Shepard🔴⚪ (@LiamShepard7) August 26, 2022

A club statement said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy.

“Following a formal approach by SCFC, the club is contractually obliged to permit the head coach to start a dialogue with the Potters.

“The club is committed to retaining Alex’s services as head coach and will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 26, 2022

Reactions

There was anger from Sunderland fans and, as expected, not much sympathy from newcastle United fans:

Feel sorry for the Sunderland fans, seems like they've been screwed over again but still hope we batter them today 💪🏼😂 #Ncfc #3Points — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) August 27, 2022

🔴 Alex Neil is leaving Sunderland to take over at Stoke City.



⚪️ Sunderland are 5th in the Championship after five games, whilst Stoke are 21st.



🔴 Neil says Sunderland failed to back him, despite having the 3rd highest net spend in the league.



Funny old game. — Alfie | HITC Sevens (@HITCSevens) August 26, 2022

Sunderland AFC have been behind some of the worst decisions in football, but letting Alex Neil go to Stoke will arguably be the worst of a lifetime. Nothing official yet – but the noises from inside the club are beyond worrying. #SAFC — Mark Evans (@Evs_Dubai) August 26, 2022

Netflix were at Sunderland’s training ground today for the first episode of the new series… pic.twitter.com/6qBSbx6HJq — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) August 26, 2022

Netflix are reportedly filming Sunderland this year for a new season of ‘Sunderland till i die’



5 games into the new season and their manager is getting nicked by Stoke😭



This is gonna be amazing. — george (@StokeyyG2) August 26, 2022

Sunderland have offered David Platt the managers job Platt said he was very flattered by the offer but doesnt want to leave Coronation Street — Tom Dixon (@tomdixon1990) August 26, 2022

All these people bashing @SunderlandAFC



1) Alex Neil insisted on a 12 mth rolling contract



2) Alex Neil insisted on a clause in his contract allowing him to speak to other clubs



3) #SAFC have backed him this summer in the transfer market.



Alex Neil has fucked us over. — Nath Jones (@NathJones92) August 26, 2022

Isak’s here, and Sunderland in the mud.



As far as Friday’s go. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wqVrBEvGEH — Sporting Minute (@sportingminute) August 26, 2022

Alex Neil after getting Sunderland promoted, making 40k supporters fall in love with him and starting the new season well… #SAFC pic.twitter.com/84J7UsJE44 — Adam 🔱 (@SunlunAdam) August 26, 2022

