Just weeks after Maryam Moshiri flicked the V’s at the big lens of a BBC camera, another presenter is now the centre of attention after dropping the C-bomb.

This time, the presenter in question is Nina Warhurst, who made the accidental blunder while appearing live on Tuesday’s Breakfast show.

The broadcaster, 43, was presenting a segment on money and business when she made the slip up.

Appearing alongside Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, Kay said: “Let’s talk about the budget next week and there is a warning this morning that the chancellor should not cut taxes.

“The warning comes from a leading think tank, Nina can tell us more – morning Nina!”

And that’s when chaos erupted with Warhurst saying: “Thank Jon, yeah when tax c*nts, cuts are announced the public listens which is possibly why the Chancellor has hinted at this ahead of the budget.”

Naturally, the innocent mistake led to a large response online with one person taking to X to write: “Say what you think @NinaWarhurst.” Another commented: “8.11 on BBC Breakfast, @NinaWarhurst was talking about ‘Tax Cuts’ except I think she used slightly stronger language!”

Another viewer replied: “I nearly fell off my chair when she said it!”

Someone else wrote: “Oopsy. Slip of the tongue, made me laugh.”

A fifth wrote: “Brilliantly rescued!”

