There was a lot of football news yesterday. Jack Grealish became the most expensive player in English football, leaving Aston Villa to Manchester City for £100m. Then it was announced that Messi will be leaving Barcelona.

But it was a racist pic on Twitter from the social media account of the Juventus Women’s football team that was the most shocking event of the day.

They came under fire after an incredibly offensive post was shared by their official Twitter account.

An image of a person wearing a football cone on their head while pulling back their eyes was posted on August 5. The image, taken during a training session, was also accompanied by an emoji caption that emulated the gesture.

Anti-Asian racism

It was rightly called out for its “blatant” anti-Asian racism.

The post received thousands of comments and quote retweets before it was deleted by Juventus Women.

In response to the backlash, Juventus posted an apology tweet, claiming the post was not intended to have “racial undertones”.

The tweet from Juventus said: “We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.”

Undertones? Bruh this is just straight up racist. pic.twitter.com/B3rX5gD3yD — Tony Coffey🀄 (@The__Goomba) August 5, 2021

Reactions

1.

If you tweet "may have offended" you're not actually apologising. The photo should have never been taken letalone posted. Utter disgrace. pic.twitter.com/LumW3lYu9E — Fitzy (@Fitzy_072) August 5, 2021

2.

we have always been against racism, except for 20 minutes ago. And several other times before that — 19 de Abril 19 de Abril 19 de Abril (@ElliottScribe) August 5, 2021

3.

The worst part about this statement is you describing blatant racism as “racial undertones” — AU (@_23au) August 5, 2021

4.

How to lose your job as a social media manager in one post.



For 20 minutes the official Juventus Women's account had this post up. Awful. pic.twitter.com/eehjorYg1q — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 5, 2021

5.

6.

Grealish signs for City, Messi can’t agree new contract with Barcelona and Juventus Women have posted a highly offensive picture on their Twitter account.



There’s been a lot to take in today… pic.twitter.com/W2MMepxaQL — Thomas Bradley (@TBradley23) August 5, 2021

7.

Juventus FC Women Tweeted an incredibly racist picture of a player wearing a cone on her head, making a wildly racist gesture https://t.co/D2kFb8oDT4 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2021

