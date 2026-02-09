The English Football Association (FA) has been targeting the Midwest to set up a base camp for this summer’s big football event, instead of a more obvious and potentially convenient location on the Atlantic Coast, where England will play two of their three group stage matches (New York/New Jersey and Boston)Where to position the squad for the initial group stage is a big part of the logistical puzzle of playing at an international tournament. England has submitted their formal request to FIFA to establish their base in Kansas City, Missouri, a choice that’s perhaps a little bit out of the ordinary. There is, however, some logic behind the choice, and part of that lies in the optimistic approach of looking a little further ahead than just the group stage. Stability and centralisation appear to have won out for England for their preferred geographical choice.

The big kick off

With around six months to go until the 2026 World Cup, most fans are focusing on other competitions for now. Punters checking football predictions today are usually focused on the next Champions League fixtures or the weekend’s Premier League matches. Still, national teams are already deep into their build-up. Form is being shaped, squads are being monitored, and the travel plans are starting to take real shape behind the scenes. England will start their 2026 World Cup campaign on June 17th when they face Croatia. The Three Lions are in Group L, where they will face Ghana, Panama and fellow Europeans Croatia, with the top two automatically qualifying for the knockouts.

The centralised location

The English FA’s choice of Kansas City gives Thomas Tuchel’s squad the advantage of operating from a central “hub”. This appears to be the prime reason why England have opted for the Midwest because the flight times to most of their potential venues, including during the knockout stages, remain at no longer than three and a half hours. England, therefore, won’t have to face any long, arduous cross-country treks that could potentially add physical toll on players, as well as introduce more travel logistics.

Given that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States and will span multiple time zones, staying in the heart of America may prove to be a good choice for the Three Lions. England have in mind the stability of a familiar base to keep returning to after games, rather than upheaving everything to move location mid-tournament.

They have often preferred a dedicated camp in recent tournaments, and it helps create a “home from home” feel, something that was preferred by former manager Gareth Southgate, who led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals of the last World Cup. It’s a decision that’s been supported by current England captain Harry Kane and other senior players.

What England get in the Midwest

There would be little point in heading to Kansas City if there were no facilities to back up the preferred location of choice. But there are, with the options of high-performance centres used by MLS side Sporting Kansas City, the NWSL’s KC Current, and the University of Kansas. The FA has scouted out these facilities with an eye on moving in, as they each offer state-of-the-art medical and training facilities, along with privacy and security.

Will England be in KC?

But while Kansas City remains the primary target by England for their World Cup adventures, it’s not all cut and dry. England won’t have the all-important “first refusal” on the prestigious Sporting KC training centre, for example. That’s down to how FIFA decides which teams set up where, generally prioritising allocations based on a team’s proximity to their respective matches. Both Argentina and the Netherlands have group matches which are near Kansas City. Argentina will meet with Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16th, the home of the NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Netherlands will meet Tunisia at the same venue on June 25th. The interest of both Argentina and the Netherlands in setting up base in KC could derail England’s plans of heading there.

The alternatives to Missouri

The FA is not putting all of its eggs in one basket and has scouted alternative locations for England’s World Cup camp, including options on the East Coast, should FIFA hand facilities in the Kansas City area to higher-priority applicants. But the FA are clearly looking beyond the group stage, with a stable base in the American heartland seen as the best platform for a deep run. Most teams are expected to learn their assigned camps in early 2026, with the remaining decisions finalised once the last qualifiers are confirmed at the end of March.

