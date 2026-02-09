Nigel Farage has reignited the culture-war debate over remote working, calling for an end to working from home and dismissing it as a drag on productivity.

The Reform UK leader argued that flexible and remote work arrangements are undermining efficiency across Britain’s economy.

“People aren’t more productive working from home – it’s a load of nonsense,” Farage said. “They’re more productive being with other fellow human beings.”

The remarks build on long-standing positions taken by Reform UK, which has repeatedly criticised home working in the public sector. Last year, the party pledged to scrap remote working for councils under its control, arguing that taxpayers were being short-changed by empty offices and reduced accountability.

That stance previously drew attention after it emerged that Reform had advertised roles offering home working flexibility – a contradiction highlighted in reporting by the BBC.

Farage’s intervention comes as flexible working remains deeply popular with employees, with polling consistently showing strong support for hybrid models across both the public and private sectors. Critics say the Reform leader’s position risks alienating workers who credit remote work with improving productivity, work-life balance and staff retention.