This is the shocking moment an Australian news reporter was shot by a rubber bullet during the LA protests.

Journalist Lauren Tomasi was reporting for Australia’s Channel Nine when she was struck in the leg.

In live news broadcast footage, law enforcement officer can be seen behind her turning around before aiming at the reporter and shooting her with the non-lethal round.

U.S. Correspondent Lauren Tomasi has been caught in the crossfire as the LAPD fired rubber bullets at protesters in the heart of Los Angeles. #9News



LATEST: https://t.co/l5w7JxixxB pic.twitter.com/nvQ7m9TGLj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 9, 2025

The footage has gone viral on social media, where many have condemned the officer’s actions “appalling and unjustified.”

Welcome to Trump's America.

9 News Australia US Correspondent Lauren Tomasi shot by LAPD with a rubber bullet live on air. pic.twitter.com/PbgcmBxCbY — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) June 9, 2025

The police fired rubber bullets at Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi while she was reporting live from Los Angeles today.



Appalling and unjustified.

pic.twitter.com/QLixvXawDg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2025

Some have accused the officer of ‘intentionally’ hitting Tomasi with the rubber bullet.

WIDER ANGLE: In this size the cop shooting Australian reporter @LaurenTomasi with rubber bullets looks even more intentional.



(H/T @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/rYTkJDlkKY — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 9, 2025

In a statement following the incident, 9News said: “While reporting from protests in Los Angeles, 9News reporter Lauren Tomasi was struck by a rubber bullet. Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information.”

For three days, there have been protests in downtown LA against immigration raids. However, the unrest has escalated after the National Guard were called into the city by Donald Trump, against the wishes of California governor Gavin Newsom.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

in another post he said: “ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!”

Newsom has requested that Trump “rescind the unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles and return them to my command.”

In a post on X, he said: “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California.”

I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while… pic.twitter.com/tOtA5dcfxc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

The LAPD arrest 10 people on Sunday, with police chief Jim McDonnell describing the protestors as “anarchists,” the Guardian reports.

This came after 29 people were arrested on Saturday night.

Related: ‘Not what we voted for’: Latinas For Trump founder slams President’s immigration policy