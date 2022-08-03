Back on the 2nd August 2019, Allan Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle United on a six-year contract from Nice.

The flying French forward has been exciting Newcastle fans ever since.

The Geordies have added him to the likes of Ben Afra, Ginola and Robert as skillful legends who have made the trip from France to Tyneside.

He made his debut in Newcastle’s defeat to Arsenal.

On the 5th of December, Saint-Maximin scored his first goal for the club in a 2–0 win against Sheffield United.

He has played almost 100 times for the club and scored 12 times.

it might not bother him too much but he is the only Newcastle United player to make Steve Bruce’s all-time XI, he told The Telegraph.

Best bits

Geordie through and through.

Hearing @asaintmaximin say “Whey aye man” is exactly what everyone needs 🖤🤍🖤🤍 #NUFCpic.twitter.com/PReqmPtypf — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) July 23, 2022

Is he wasteful with the ball? Not according to this chart.

The most dribbles completed in the Premier League last season@asaintmaximin is in a world of his own 🌍 pic.twitter.com/K0kZrTeFWY — PFF FC (@PFF_FC) July 19, 2022

He looks decent on FIFA as well.

Decent in training?

If they manage to land James Maddison, he already has one fan in Saint-Maximin.

James Maddison is already loved at the toon by Allan Saint-Maximin, May as well come up North and join Eddie Howe’s black and white army! #NUFC ⚫️⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/JGyFAgGc1h — Matthew (@MatthewHalI) August 1, 2022

Do you like his dribbles?

Allan Saint-Maximin 🇫🇷



“I dribble a lot. Some people love it. Some people don’t love it a lot.”



“With the love they give me, I’m so proud to be in this club. I want to give back to the Newcastle city and to the fans.”



We’ll see you soon @asaintmaximin! 🔥 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FxLi7Qay2Z — WAXXA (@WaxxaNCL) July 10, 2022

King of the headband?

He is in good company.

That man at the top again. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/di1ZGbkqNe — Squawka (@Squawka) June 8, 2022

Gary Neville would have bottled it!

🗣 "I would've hated to play against him". 🤣



Gary Neville is in high praise of Saint-Maximin after causing Arsenals defence a series of problems in the first half pic.twitter.com/hXID7vpzm8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2022

No haymakers.

Wouldn't like to be on the end of that right hook, @asaintmaximin! 😆 pic.twitter.com/gOluV4gS8r — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 21, 2022

And no Saint-Maximin story is complete without this song!

Related: Almiron’s second coming? Newcastle United star sends message to fans