Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.

Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.

On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.

Gary Lineker chimed in:

Thought it might go to penalties. https://t.co/0X4FEfS9TZ — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 29, 2022

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney flew back from the US to celebrate Coleen’s Wagatha Christie victory with a slap-up meal at his favourite Manchester restaurant.

The Rooneys enjoyed a meal out at Wing’s Restaurant on Thursday evening – reportedly the footballer’s favourite spot in the world, Alison Boshoff reported in the Daily Mail.

Mrs Vardy will have to pay her rival’s costs as well as her own, thought to be between £2million and £3million.

Jamie Vardy

This left a lot of people to wonder how long Vardy will need to play for to pay the huge legal bill.

1.

Jamie Vardy blood sweat and red bull’d himself all the way up from Fleetwood and his wife brings him a £3m bill for gossip https://t.co/xNkx8J9xka — what is smellin (@__05AMA) July 29, 2022

2.

A 67 year old Jamie Vardy wakes up and remembers he is still playing football in the Chinese 3rd division to pay his now ex-wife’s legal costs. pic.twitter.com/LU30ycE5rj — stabilo (@stabiloFFC) July 29, 2022

3.

What Jamie Vardy will look like by the time he can afford to stop playing. pic.twitter.com/4ZViAMBMgr — The Rotherham Bugle (@Rotherhambugle) July 29, 2022

4.

Anyone know if Jamie Vardy is on a good goal bonus? Might stick him in my fantasy team… — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) July 29, 2022

5.

2047 and veteran Jamie Vardy is disappointed at the facilities at his new club. Only a few more years until all the legal costs are met.#wagathachristie pic.twitter.com/oMB14KZYlO — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 29, 2022

6.

Poor old Jamie Vardy is selling his medals and England caps to help pay his wife's legal costs. 😉 pic.twitter.com/JpmiJMo7Nl — WHUGREG🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪⚒️👍☦ #GSBOUT (@whugreg) July 29, 2022

7.

Jamie Vardy after scoring his 562nd career goal ate the age of 87 and making enough cash to pay Colleen Rooney pic.twitter.com/6voi9FMxY5 — nadim 💎 (@24knadim) July 29, 2022

8.

Put your money on Jamie Vardy being top scorer in the Premiership next season. Gonna need to pay those legal fees somehow. @GaryLineker #wagathachristie https://t.co/8cDeyCrpLw — Neil Boss (@iamneilboss) July 29, 2022

