Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.
Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.
On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.
Gary Lineker chimed in:
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney flew back from the US to celebrate Coleen’s Wagatha Christie victory with a slap-up meal at his favourite Manchester restaurant.
The Rooneys enjoyed a meal out at Wing’s Restaurant on Thursday evening – reportedly the footballer’s favourite spot in the world, Alison Boshoff reported in the Daily Mail.
Mrs Vardy will have to pay her rival’s costs as well as her own, thought to be between £2million and £3million.
Jamie Vardy
This left a lot of people to wonder how long Vardy will need to play for to pay the huge legal bill.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Related:Ronaldo: Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester United’s training ground splits opinion