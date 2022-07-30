A video trying to recruit people to move to Russia has left people opened mouthed.

It is claimed that it has at least been promoted with some kind of state support but the actual creator is not known.

POW deaths

It comes as Russia has launched night-time attacks on several Ukrainian cities as officials in Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country’s east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after shelling of a prison complex in Donetsk province killed the POWs.

“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address late on Friday. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Video

The video was shared by David Patrikarakos who wrote: “Wow. This is how #Russia is trying to attract people to go and live there. And no. It’s not satire.”

Wow. This is how #Russia 🇷🇺 is trying to attract people to go and live there. And no. It’s not satire.pic.twitter.com/C9VMGacIXJ — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) July 29, 2022

Fatima Tile tweeted: ‘State-controlled Telegram channels won’t stop bragging about this video. Not sure who is the creator. But wow, just watch it. If the Russians didn’t promote it, I’d think this was a satire. Why do they think this could attract foreigners to move to Russia? “Winter is coming.”’

State-controlled Telegram channels won’t stop bragging about this video. Not sure who is the creator. But wow, just watch it. If the Russians didn’t promote it, I’d think this was a satire. Why do they think this could attract foreigners to move to Russia? “Winter is coming.” pic.twitter.com/xSvK5utxF9 — Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) July 28, 2022

She added:

The creepiest thing about it (apart from little girls) is that every single passage fits into Russian propaganda: starting from “Ukrainian Soviet Republic, to direct Putin quote of “no cancel culture” to “withstand 1,000 sanctions” and claiming 🇺🇦writer and a singer as Russians. — Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) July 28, 2022

One person said: “I think the creepiest thing is that when the voiceover says “beautiful women” the image is of pre pubescent girls running through a field.”

I think the creepiest thing is that when the voiceover says "beautiful women" the image is of pre pubescent girls running through a field. — Carrie (@CarrieC1981) July 29, 2022

Satire

Is this satirical take closer to the truth for you?

The video contains images you might find distressing.

Watch

