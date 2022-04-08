Have you ever met someone who is so bad at betting that you’re almost guaranteed a win if you go against whatever they have selected?

Someone who could back a top of the table club on a winning streak to pick up three points only to watch them get turned over by a relegation-stricken opponent on their own turf.

Well, we have found such a person and decided to run his weekend predictions so that you, dear punter, can steer well clear of them.

Jonny thinks he knows a thing or two about football.

He thinks he has the outside scoop, sees the tactical oversights and knows which teams, against the odds, will pull off the impossible.

But despite his best efforts, he is nearly always wrong.

So if you know what’s good for you, strike these predictions from your accumulator ASAP.

Last week’s results

“Brighton are a class above Norwich”, Jonny said last week, predicting an easy win for the Seagulls by “3 or 4”. That game ended in a 0-0.

He, like everybody else, tipped Chelsea to win at home to Brentford (they lost 1-4) and a home win for Leeds United (they drew 1-1).

Jonny also said Villa would win away at Wolves (they lost 2-1) and had QPR to win at home to Fulham (they lost 2-0).

Simply put, if you had shorted Jonny on his bets last week, you’d have been quids in.

Saturday 9th April preditions

Game 1: Arsenal vs Brighton – HOME WIN

Arsenal have too much quality for Brighton. This will be a nice easy win for them. Potter needs to get his attack sorted out in the summer because they are completely toothless upfront.

Game 2: Southampton vs Chelsea – DRAW

Chelsea are in a bit of a rut after two bad defeats. They need to find a way to get their strikers back in form. Southampton will be up for this game.

Game 3: Watford vs Leeds – AWAY WIN

This is a must win for both teams. Leeds will win due to having Phillips and cooper back. Rodrigo seems to love playing for Marsch and will be scoring the goals to keep them up. Watford don’t have the quality for the Premier League.

Game 4: Forest vs Birmingham – HOME WIN

Forest are on fire at the moment. They’ll surely have too much for Birmingham who stuck in the lower mid table with nothing to play for. Can see this being an easy 3-0.

Game 5: Reading vs Cardiff – HOME WIN

Paul Ince is surprisingly doing a good job at reading and this victory will probably be enough to ensure survival. Cardiff will put up a fight but they’ll lose by an odd goal. Won’t be a game for the ages.

Bonus game: City vs Liverpool- nil nil bore draw. Guaranteed.