After 30 games played for both teams, Arsenal and Manchester City are just three points apart.

With last year’s champions on their tails, Arsenal is doing all they can to hold off Pep Guardiola’s side that have won the Premier League the past two seasons and four of the last five.

Arsenal themselves have not won the Premier League since 2003/04 and finish fifth last season, 24 points behind Manchester City.

The Premier League betting had Manchester City as favorites going into the year and Arsenal have surprised many with just how consistent they have become under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenals final eight games include fixtures with sides at both ends of the table. They face Southampton, Nottingham Forrest as well as Wolves (on the final day of the season) with each side still not secure of relegation and plenty to play for. Their other matches are against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion who are looking to secure European football, Chelsea who are the only side with nothing to play for as well as a huge match away at Manchester City on April 26, 2023.

Manchester City have a similar run in, with only Fulham and Chelsea who seem to have midtable security all sewn up. They face a tough trip to Brighton before their game with Arsenal and finish the season with Leeds, Everton and Brentford.

While none of these games are easy, Manchester City have begun to hit the kind of form which sees them appearing to be unstoppable. Guardiola has plenty of world class options at his disposal who can push their side to the top spot given the opportunity.

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker has been unplayable in almost every game, he equaled the highest ever goal scoring total of 32 goals in a Premier League season with eight more games remaining to beat the total set by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. He has managed 47 goals in his first 40 games in all competitions since arriving at Manchester City and doesn’t look like anyone can stop him.

Jack Grealish

The winger joined for around $100 million from Aston Villa in 2021 and struggled to live up to the price tag at first. This season though he has tormented fullbacks and provided six assists along with five goals in the Premier League. His ability to cause chaos in the final third is key to Manchester City’s play this season.

For Arsenal, they too have matchwinners in their ranks. The difference for them is that they haven’t done it at the top level like Manchester City have been these past few years.

Bukayo Saka

The academy product has become one of the league’s best players and a constant threat down the right wing for Arsenal. With 10 assists and 12 goals after his first 30 games in the Premier League this season, Saka is having a career year. His ability to cut in off the right onto his left foot is fantastic, but he can also get down the line as well which causes stress and difficulties for full backs across the league.

Aaron Ramsdale

At times Ramsdale appears like he is playing right on the edge but has regularly kept Arsenal in games and prevented dropping points with outstanding goalkeeping displays. He has produced 12 clean sheets across his first 30 starts this season and been a dominant presence at the back ensuring his side are always switched on and playing to their full potential.

It will be a very tough task for Arsenal and with the run-ins both sides have it feels like the upcoming match at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023, could be a title decider.

Both sides would have five games remaining after that match, though it is hard to see Manchester City dropping points with the ruthless way they are playing.

Arteta has ensured Arsenal have continued all season above expectations, though this will be of little comfort now if they don’t go on to lift the title against the side he had been Assistant Manager for three seasons to Pep Guardiola.