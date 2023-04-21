Nigel Farage has had an unfortunate run-in with a TikToker at an airport- and it makes for quite an entertaining 17 seconds of viewing.
The former UKIPer isn’t a stranger to clashes with strangers – milkshake, anyone? – but this was certainly one he wasn’t expecting.
Pausing for a photo with a fellow traveller, Farage was all smiles before realising things might not be what they seem.
The video has also given birth to an unwanted hashtag on Twitter.
Watch it for yourself below:
