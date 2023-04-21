This must be a contender for best clip of the year! (🔈🆙) #FarageWankStain pic.twitter.com/1KpVrRTnwy

Watch it for yourself below:

The video has also given birth to an unwanted hashtag on Twitter.

Pausing for a photo with a fellow traveller, Farage was all smiles before realising things might not be what they seem.

The former UKIPer isn’t a stranger to clashes with strangers – milkshake, anyone? – but this was certainly one he wasn’t expecting.

Nigel Farage has had an unfortunate run-in with a TikToker at an airport- and it makes for quite an entertaining 17 seconds of viewing.

