With London’s average rents and house prices still among the highest in Europe, finding genuinely affordable places to live in the capital increasingly means balancing cost, transport links, regeneration potential and quality of life.
For buyers, Barking and Dagenham remains London’s cheapest borough overall, while renters often find the best value in outer southeast, east and south London. But affordability alone rarely tells the full story: Reddit users consistently stress that transport access, safety, amenities and future growth matter just as much as headline prices.
Here are 20 of London’s most affordable places to live right now — based on average rent, house prices, commuter access and real resident feedback.
1. Barking
Average rent: ~£1,350 pcm
Average house price: ~£344,000
Barking offers some of London’s lowest property prices while benefiting from District, Hammersmith & City, Overground and C2C rail links. Commutes to central London can take around 20–25 minutes.
Reddit users often cite Barking as one of the few places left where solo buyers can still realistically enter the London market, though opinions on lifestyle vary.
2. Dagenham
Average rent: ~£1,250 pcm
Average house price: ~£335,000
More suburban than Barking, Dagenham offers lower prices but longer commutes (40–50 mins). District line and c2c provide access.
3. Thamesmead
Average rent: ~£1,300 pcm
Average house price: ~£360,000
Historically undervalued, Thamesmead is increasingly attractive thanks to proximity to Abbey Wood’s Elizabeth line. Regeneration continues, and many buyers see long-term upside.
4. Abbey Wood
Average rent: ~£1,450 pcm
Average house price: ~£395,000
Elizabeth line access has transformed Abbey Wood, cutting journeys to Canary Wharf and central London dramatically. Prices have risen but remain comparatively affordable.
5. Woolwich
Average rent: ~£1,550 pcm
Average house price: ~£430,000
Woolwich has become one of southeast London’s biggest regeneration success stories, with Elizabeth line connectivity pushing popularity upward.
6. Croydon
Average rent: ~£1,556 pcm
Average house price: ~£395,000
Croydon remains one of London’s strongest affordability-to-access ratios, with fast trains reaching Victoria or London Bridge in 15–20 minutes.
7. Thornton Heath
Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm
Average house price: ~£410,000
Close to Croydon but often cheaper, Thornton Heath is popular with renters seeking better value.
8. South Norwood
Average rent: ~£1,550 pcm
Average house price: ~£425,000
Good Overground and Southern rail access makes South Norwood increasingly appealing.
9. Norbury
Average rent: ~£1,600 pcm
Average house price: ~£450,000
Slightly pricier, but strong transport and family-friendly housing stock boost value.
10. Eltham
Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm
Average house price: ~£430,000
Popular for suburban affordability, green space and Southeastern rail links.
11. Plumstead
Average rent: ~£1,475 pcm
Average house price: ~£400,000
Close to Woolwich and Abbey Wood, Plumstead often benefits from nearby infrastructure improvements without matching their price rises.
12. Bexleyheath
Average rent: ~£1,450 pcm
Average house price: ~£420,000
A family-oriented area with reliable rail and relatively strong value.
13. Erith
Average rent: ~£1,300 pcm
Average house price: ~£370,000
One of southeast London’s cheapest markets, though commutes are longer.
14. Belvedere
Average rent: ~£1,350 pcm
Average house price: ~£385,000
Affordable and increasingly considered by first-time buyers.
15. Penge
Average rent: ~£1,600 pcm
Average house price: ~£450,000
More connected and culturally vibrant than some cheaper alternatives.
16. Southall
Average rent: ~£1,650 pcm
Average house price: ~£460,000
Elizabeth line access has transformed Southall into one of west London’s stronger affordability options.
17. Hayes
Average rent: ~£1,700 pcm
Average house price: ~£470,000
Improved by Elizabeth line links, though prices are climbing.
18. Edmonton
Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm
Average house price: ~£410,000
North London affordability remains relatively rare, making Edmonton notable.
19. Leytonstone
Average rent: ~£1,750 pcm
Average house price: ~£500,000
Less “cheap” but still comparatively affordable for Zone 3.
20. Walthamstow
Average rent: ~£1,850 pcm
Average house price: ~£550,000
Now significantly pricier, but still often considered better value than equivalent inner London areas.
Where offers the best value?
Best for buyers:
- Barking
- Dagenham
- Thamesmead
- Abbey Wood
Best for renters:
- Croydon
- Thornton Heath
- Erith
- Bexleyheath
Best for future growth:
- Abbey Wood
- Woolwich
- Southall
- Thamesmead