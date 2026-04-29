With London’s average rents and house prices still among the highest in Europe, finding genuinely affordable places to live in the capital increasingly means balancing cost, transport links, regeneration potential and quality of life.

For buyers, Barking and Dagenham remains London’s cheapest borough overall, while renters often find the best value in outer southeast, east and south London. But affordability alone rarely tells the full story: Reddit users consistently stress that transport access, safety, amenities and future growth matter just as much as headline prices.

Here are 20 of London’s most affordable places to live right now — based on average rent, house prices, commuter access and real resident feedback.

1. Barking

Average rent: ~£1,350 pcm

Average house price: ~£344,000

Barking offers some of London’s lowest property prices while benefiting from District, Hammersmith & City, Overground and C2C rail links. Commutes to central London can take around 20–25 minutes.

Reddit users often cite Barking as one of the few places left where solo buyers can still realistically enter the London market, though opinions on lifestyle vary.

2. Dagenham

Average rent: ~£1,250 pcm

Average house price: ~£335,000

More suburban than Barking, Dagenham offers lower prices but longer commutes (40–50 mins). District line and c2c provide access.

3. Thamesmead

Average rent: ~£1,300 pcm

Average house price: ~£360,000

Historically undervalued, Thamesmead is increasingly attractive thanks to proximity to Abbey Wood’s Elizabeth line. Regeneration continues, and many buyers see long-term upside.

4. Abbey Wood

Average rent: ~£1,450 pcm

Average house price: ~£395,000

Elizabeth line access has transformed Abbey Wood, cutting journeys to Canary Wharf and central London dramatically. Prices have risen but remain comparatively affordable.

5. Woolwich

Average rent: ~£1,550 pcm

Average house price: ~£430,000

Woolwich has become one of southeast London’s biggest regeneration success stories, with Elizabeth line connectivity pushing popularity upward.

6. Croydon

Average rent: ~£1,556 pcm

Average house price: ~£395,000

Croydon remains one of London’s strongest affordability-to-access ratios, with fast trains reaching Victoria or London Bridge in 15–20 minutes.

7. Thornton Heath

Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm

Average house price: ~£410,000

Close to Croydon but often cheaper, Thornton Heath is popular with renters seeking better value.

8. South Norwood

Average rent: ~£1,550 pcm

Average house price: ~£425,000

Good Overground and Southern rail access makes South Norwood increasingly appealing.

9. Norbury

Average rent: ~£1,600 pcm

Average house price: ~£450,000

Slightly pricier, but strong transport and family-friendly housing stock boost value.

10. Eltham

Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm

Average house price: ~£430,000

Popular for suburban affordability, green space and Southeastern rail links.

11. Plumstead

Average rent: ~£1,475 pcm

Average house price: ~£400,000

Close to Woolwich and Abbey Wood, Plumstead often benefits from nearby infrastructure improvements without matching their price rises.

12. Bexleyheath

Average rent: ~£1,450 pcm

Average house price: ~£420,000

A family-oriented area with reliable rail and relatively strong value.

13. Erith

Average rent: ~£1,300 pcm

Average house price: ~£370,000

One of southeast London’s cheapest markets, though commutes are longer.

14. Belvedere

Average rent: ~£1,350 pcm

Average house price: ~£385,000

Affordable and increasingly considered by first-time buyers.

15. Penge

Average rent: ~£1,600 pcm

Average house price: ~£450,000

More connected and culturally vibrant than some cheaper alternatives.

16. Southall

Average rent: ~£1,650 pcm

Average house price: ~£460,000

Elizabeth line access has transformed Southall into one of west London’s stronger affordability options.

17. Hayes

Average rent: ~£1,700 pcm

Average house price: ~£470,000

Improved by Elizabeth line links, though prices are climbing.

18. Edmonton

Average rent: ~£1,500 pcm

Average house price: ~£410,000

North London affordability remains relatively rare, making Edmonton notable.

19. Leytonstone

Average rent: ~£1,750 pcm

Average house price: ~£500,000

Less “cheap” but still comparatively affordable for Zone 3.

20. Walthamstow

Average rent: ~£1,850 pcm

Average house price: ~£550,000

Now significantly pricier, but still often considered better value than equivalent inner London areas.

Where offers the best value?

Best for buyers:

Barking

Dagenham

Thamesmead

Abbey Wood

Best for renters:

Croydon

Thornton Heath

Erith

Bexleyheath

Best for future growth: