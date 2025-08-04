Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a video emerged on social media of him walking away from an alleged assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

On Monday, British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

*This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.