Finding affordable places to live in London in desirable areas is one of life’s great challenges for the capital’s residents.

Average house prices were recently revealed to have exceeded £500,000 for the first time and have continued to rise since, much to the despair of those left wondering how they are supposed to find a minimum deposit of £50,000.

But in London, nothing stands still, and those who get their hands on the perfect property in an up-and-coming area could soon be quids in if they play their cards right.

As such, we’ve compiled a list of all the areas potential buyers should be considering for their next move.

Acton

Overview

Sandwiched between Shephard’s Bush and Ealing, Acton has everything you could want and more in an up-and-coming London borough. There’s the transport links, the green spaces and, most importantly, a burgeoning food and drink scene without the costs associated with its neighbouring areas.

Places to eat/ drink

Find one of the best pubs in West London in Acton at The George and Dragon. For those looking for something a little more lively, check out The Aeronaut which hosts a live circus every weekend as well as themed bottomless brunches.

Transport links

Getting to and from London is a piece of cake in Acton, which is home to four tube stations and an Overground rail service.

Average house price

£673,122

Anerley

Overview

Stand atop of Crystal Palace Park and admire the empire that is Annerley that lies at its foot. Small-batch bakeries, brewery taps and wine shops greet new residents, with plenty of green spaces around to boot.

Places to eat/ drink

Anerley Road has become somewhat of a foodie hotspot of late. Grab sweet and savoury treats at Chatsworth Bakehouse or enjoy a nice pint at Gipsy Hill’s Douglas Fir taproom.

Transport links

Anerley Railway Station is home to both Overground and Southern train services, that will get you into central London in under half an hour or on a tube line in under 20 minutes

Average house price

£406,193

Harrow

Malc McDonald

Overview

Forget all that noise about Winston Churchill and public boys’ schools, Harrow is quickly emerging as the place to live for families and first-time buyers. Offering residents an increasingly sought-after village feel within the confines of Greater London, Harrow packs all the comfort of countryside living into commuter belt suburbia.

Places to eat/ drink

There’s no shortage of places to eat and drink in Harrow, with restaurants, bars and pubs aplenty. The Fat Crab is a popular destination for seafood lovers, while Grove On The Hill has won many plaudits.

Transport links

Arrive into Central London in under half an hour from Harrow on the Hill, with Metropolitan Line trains running frequently.

Average house price

£545,460

Ilford

Overview

Ilford arrives on our list of the best up-and-coming places to live in London courtesy of a new high-speed connection into London courtesy of its new Crossrail link. Once it has been connected to the Elizabeth line (expected to happen in the first half of 2022), there will be a train every five minutes during peak times into central London.

Places to eat/ drink

Jono’s Free House will have a pint waiting for you the moment you step off the train after a busy day’s work. General Havelock is also a popular haunt for locals.

Transport links

It’s all about the Elizabeth Line, baby. Set to open in 2022 it will rapidly link Ilford to the City, West End and Heathrow Airport.

Average house price

£469,167

Kensal Green

Overview

Kensal Green is a fast-developing residential area known for its cool boutiques and bars lining the fashionable Chamberlayne Road. Stylish cafes, gastropubs and the indie Lexi Cinema are all reason enough to move to this part of north-west London.

Places to eat/ drink

Where to start! The highly-rated and TLE-recommended Parlour offers superb home-cooked grub, while Curry Nights and Sacro Cuore Pizza are also hugely popular with locals. Paradise by way of Kensal Green is a must for a nice cocktail or glass of wine.

Transport links

Bakerloo and Overground lines connect Kensal Green, while an additional Overground line run from Kensal Rise with connections to Clapham Junction, Stratford and Richmond.

Average house price

£848,723

Kingston

Bill Boaden

Overview

Kingston, or Kingston Upon Thames to give it its regal name, is a commuter belt town on the outskirts of west London offering river walks, sprawling green parks and fantastic shopping for visitors and residents. In the summer, the banks of the river are crowded with people out soaking up the sun as day boats parade through the glacial waters.

Places to eat/ drink

There are dining options aplenty on the Riverside Walk, offering views across the Thames. For a cosy pub feel, head to The Albion, part of the Big Smoke Brew Co family.

Transport links

A regular train service operates from Kingston, getting you into London in around half an hour via Wimbledon, which offers connections to the London Underground.

Average house price

£785,908

Peckham

Overview

This time next year, Rodney, you could be living in one of the most desirable up-and-coming areas in London if you plump for property in Peckham. Once best-known for its high-rise towers, market stalls and Trotters Independent Trading, this south London suburb has undergone a stylish makeover in recent years, and is now bursting with culture, creativity and charisma. Named one of the best places to live in London 2020 by The Sunday Times and the 11th coolest neighbourhood in the world 2019, Peckham has all you could want and more with fashionable bars, restaurants and award-winning architecture all on your doorstep.

Places to eat/ drink

You are spoilt for choice looking for places to eat and drink in Peckham, with a raft of independent bars and restaurants serving up a veritable tapestry of cuisine. Modern European restaurant Levan is popular with the locals, while Artusi and Larry’s are also well regarded. Brick Brewery Taproom is stationed next to Peckham Rye, offering a range of cask, keg and bottled beers.

Transport links

Overground and National Rail services run frequently from Peckham Rye station, getting you into London Bridge in ten minutes.

Average house price

£630,084

Penge

Overview

Wedged between Crystal Palace and Beckenham with independent shops and fantastic transport connections coming out of its ears, Penge is one of the most overlooked up-and-coming places to live in London. You’ll find cafes, breweries, creperies and American-styled general stores along its high street, offering all the buzz of its local neighbours without the price tag.

Places to eat/ drink

Eating in Penge has become a real adventure of late. On Maple Road you will find the creperie Bistro chez Yves, while quaint Italian restaurant Friends of Flavours is on Green Lane. Southey Brewing, named after the street it resides on, offers a small and vibrant taproom for a drink, with punters spilling out into the courtyard during the summer months.

Transport links

Penge is blessed with transport links, with train stations to the east and west. The latter is an Overground station, taking you into east and central London via Canada Water.

Average house price

£445,136

Stratford

Overview

Time was that Stratford would barely get a mention in discussions over where to live in London. Today, it has shot to the top of the list for many people looking to capitalise on new developments in the area and its excellent transport links into central London. The Olympics in 2012 brought vast swathes of renovation into this part of east London, helped on by the development of Westfield shopping centre. Both have turned Stratford into a magnet for young professionals looking for affordable property within a short commute of the capital.

Places to eat/ drink

Most of the best places to eat and drink in Straford can be found by the River Lee Navigation, which has become a hub for cafes, restaurants and breweries. A popular spot is Queen’s Yard, which is home to CRATE Brewery & Pizzeria, Old Street Brewery & Taproom and Howling Hops Brewery and Tank Bar.

Transport links

Stratford is a busy and well-connected transport hub, with regular National Rail services running from the station along with Jubilee and Central lines, DLR and Overground services.

Average house price

£484,780

Tottenham

Overview

Much like Stratford, Tottenham has been transformed by redevelopment around its namesake stadium, which has undergone a major facelift in recent years. With it has come an influx of new property developments and infrastructure upgrades that has transformed this north London suburb into one of the hottest up-and-coming places to live in the capital.

Places to eat/ drink

Tottenham is packed with restaurants the reflect the diversity of the area. From sushi to Italian, Turkish, Indian, Vegetarian, pub food, Caribbean, Chinese, fish and chips – you could try a different type of food every night and not run out of choices for quite some time.

Transport links

Whizz into central London in a matter of minutes from Tottenham Hale on the Victoria Line. Elsewhere, there are Overground stations at South Tottenham with good connections and Network Rail stations aplenty.

Average house price

£500,115