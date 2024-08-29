A TikToker who revealed how she managed to save a remarkable £50,000 by the age of 25 for a deposit on a house has been called out on social media for omitting one small detail.

Kennie Bukky uses her platform to share career and financial advice with her 122,000 followers and recently unveiled the three strategies that helped her get onto the property ladder.

The clip, captioned, ‘How I realistically saved my first £50k ($60k) by 25 from a 9-5 job,’ has since amassed over 40,000 likes and 400 comments.

She said: “I get asked a lot how I was able to save up £50,000 by the time I was 25 years old and go on to buy a property, have enough money to buy a second property because the money kept growing.

“To be honest like I didn’t do anything that special and I definitely didn’t take the personal finance gurus advice of ‘don’t buy Starbucks, cancel your Netflix account’. No I didn’t do none of that – I actually kind of enjoyed my life.”

Bukky advises to put half your salary a month in savings, as well as “pursuing higher-paying jobs” and avoiding “living inflation” such as purchasing luxury cars as your salary rises.

She also addressed questions from viewers in the comments section, where she revealed that living with her parents during this period was a ‘major key’ to her ability to save so effectively.

One person said” “SHE LIVED AT HOME! THAT’S THE FIRST THING!,” to which someone followed with, “That’s the key. No bills. Not everyone has that luxury.”

A third said: ‘What happened to rent and bills? That takes half my expenses leaving only a quarter maybe for savings.”

