Backed by a $154 billion development pipeline and a clear mandate from Vision 2030, NHC is proving that strategic planning and global partnerships can transform not only skylines, but societies.

“We are proud to be a major contributor to Saudi Vision 2030,” says Mohammed bin Saleh Albuty, CEO of NHC. “Its objective is to create a thriving economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

That vision is not just aspirational. It’s being built—unit by unit, city by city. At the heart of the Vision 2030 housing program lies an ambitious target: increase home ownership in Saudi Arabia from under 50% a decade ago to 70% by 2030. NHC has already helped push the country past the 65% ownership threshold—one year ahead of schedule.

By the end of 2025, the company will have delivered 300,000 new homes—halfway to its goal of 600,000 residential units by 2030. That effort spans 39 large-scale projects across 17 cities, and over 100,000 units have already been sold off-plan, a sign of strong domestic demand and growing public trust.

But this is no cookie-cutter expansion. The company’s developments are designed as future-proofed, integrated communities, not just housing tracts.

“Sustainability is a major part of our strategy,” says Albuty. “We are not just looking at green spaces, but also wider aspects of these communities—from master planning and material selection to city operations and community management.”

NHC’s approach emphasizes minimizing vehicle travel times, energy efficiency, and encouraging outdoor and social activities to foster a sense of belonging. “We actively encourage residents’ wellbeing,” Albuty says. “Our dedicated team organises a full calendar of events to enhance community spirit and quality of life.”

In a country where air conditioning accounts for more than 70% of electricity usage during summer months, sustainability is not a buzzword—it’s a necessity. NHC’s focus on smart design and sustainable construction practices reflects the Kingdom’s broader commitment to rebalancing its economic and environmental future.

And it’s not doing it alone. In fact, collaboration is central to the company’s model.

“We are working with local and international developers to achieve the ambitious target,” Albuty explains. “NHC is the master developer, and we work with many sub-developers and partners from all over the world.”

To date, the company has secured nearly $10 billion in international investment, partnering with developers from the United States, Spain, Egypt, China, Turkey, and Bahrain. A particularly strategic partnership with China’s CITIC Group is focused on supply chain investments, supporting factories and logistics zones that will serve not only NHC’s needs but also help lay the groundwork for a more diversified Saudi industrial base.

“Our partnerships with leading international businesses allow us to fast-track innovation and include global best practice, future-focused developments and industry advancements,” says Albuty. These are not just property deals—they are knowledge transfers that benefit the entire sector.

The ripple effect is already being felt in Saudi Arabia’s broader economy. “In 2024, our projects contributed to one in every 69 jobs created within the construction sector,” Albuty notes. That figure illustrates the secondary benefits of large-scale real estate initiatives in economies seeking alternatives to hydrocarbon dependency.

As NHC continues to grow, so too does international investor confidence. “The global partner investments already agreed give a clear signal of investor confidence in the Saudi real estate market,” says Albuty, who believes the company’s performance is helping redefine the Kingdom’s image from oil exporter to innovation-driven builder of tomorrow’s urban life.

Indeed, few nations are attempting transformation at the scale or speed of Saudi Arabia. And while the political and economic frameworks differ across the MENA region, the NHC model offers an instructive contrast to countries where public-private partnerships are weak or fragmented. In Libya, for instance, political deadlock has rendered billions in oil revenues inert, preventing investment in even the most basic infrastructure. By contrast, NHC’s mandate and management demonstrate what is possible when clarity of vision meets international cooperation.

“NHC has set a benchmark to create communities where people can live, grow, and thrive,” says Albuty. “We have very clear mandates and ambitious targets, but the future is looking promising in this fast-growing, flourishing sector.”

If the real estate boom in Saudi Arabia continues apace, it won’t just transform the domestic housing market. It may also offer a new model for how countries rich in oil can build an equally rich future beyond it.