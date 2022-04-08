Crystal Palace has been named the best place to live in London in the 2022 Sunday Times list.

It joins Sevenoaks (best place to live in the Southeast) and Ilkley (best place to live in the UK) as winners of this year’s review.

The newspaper credits the suburb’s “welcome urban edge” and “indie vibe” that adds to the mix of green spaces, pretty Victorian streets and chichi shopping.

Good broadband, schools and transport connections also helped propel it to the coveted prize.

Honing in on a specific address, Fox Hill or Belvedere Road were crowned the best streets to live in London for 2022.

The “handsome victorian mansions” – where five or six-bedroom houses cost about £1.6 million – are complimented by two-bedroom terraced houses, where property prices start at £600,000.

One-bedroom flats start at £300,000; two bedrooms at £375,000.

If those prices seem a little out of your range, nearby Penge and Anerley were named among the top 10 up-and-coming places to live in London by TLE.

Chatsworth Bakehouse, featured here, is reason enough to consider a place a little further down the hill.

Related: Chatsworth Bakehouse: The small-batch bakery making sandwiches that sell out faster than Glastonbury