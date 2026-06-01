Finding the right student accommodation in London is essential for a comfortable and successful university experience. Students often search for affordable rent, convenient transport, safe neighbourhoods, and easy access to universities when choosing London student housing.

Types of Student Accommodation in London

Student accommodation in London comes in different forms to suit different budgets, lifestyles, and study needs.

University Halls

University halls are accommodation provided directly by universities. They are usually located close to campus and are popular with first-year students. Most university halls include utility bills, internet, and shared communal spaces.

Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA)

PBSA is one of the most popular forms of student accommodation in London. These modern buildings are designed specifically for students and often include gyms, study rooms, cinema rooms, laundry facilities, and security services.

Private Rented Apartments

Some students prefer private flats or apartments for greater independence. This option is common among postgraduate students and groups of friends. Private rentals may offer more flexibility, but students usually need to manage bills, contracts, and deposits separately.

Homestays

Homestays allow students to live with local families in London. This option is often suitable for younger international students who want a quieter environment and more cultural immersion. Meals and utilities may sometimes be included.

Where to Find London Student Housing?

There are several ways to search for student housing in London. Students should compare prices, locations, tenancy terms, and transport connections before booking.

Student Accommodation Platforms

Online student accommodation platforms are one of the easiest ways to find London student accommodation. The platforms allow students to compare verified properties, room types, prices, and locations in one place.

University Accommodation Offices

Most universities provide official accommodation services for students. These offices can help students apply for university halls or recommend trusted private housing providers near campus.

Letting Agencies

Local letting agencies in London also provide private flats and shared apartments for students. However, students should carefully review contracts, agency fees, and tenancy conditions before signing agreements.

Student Communities and Social Media

Students often search for accommodation through online student groups and social media communities. This method can help students find flatmates or short-term rentals, but property information should always be verified carefully.

Renting Verified Student Accommodation in London

uhomes.com is a reliable platform for students looking for student accommodation in London, highly rated on Trustpilot. The platform helps UK and international students find verified properties with transparent information, professional booking support, and exclusive rental offers. Here are the main reasons why many students choose it for London student accommodation.

Trusted by International Students and Universities

The platform has a Trustpilot rating of 4.9/5 from nearly 2,000 international students. It is also recommended by universities such as Imperial College London. This strong reputation makes it a trusted platform for students searching for accommodation in London.

24/7 Multilingual Support

It provides 24/7 multilingual support in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, French, and many other languages. It helps international students communicate more easily during the booking process.

Many booking consultants have overseas study experience and understand the challenges of renting abroad. They are professionally trained and familiar with UK rental policies, London neighbourhoods, transport connections, and university areas.

100% Verified Properties

The platform guarantees 100% verified property listings through on-site inspections. Professional teams visit uhomes London student accommodation to check room conditions, facilities, and surrounding environments in person.

In 2025, the platform completed two large-scale property inspection projects across London. These visits provided detailed local information that students may not easily find online, including commuting times, neighbourhood safety, and nearby supermarkets, restaurants, and public transport options.

Exclusive Offers and Price Guarantee

It works with many internationally recognised accommodation brands in London as an official partner platform. Students can enjoy exclusive offers, 0 agency fees, and 0 hidden charges when booking through the platform.

The platform also provides a price guarantee. If students find the same property at a lower price elsewhere, it will cover the price difference.

How to Rent London Student Accommodation?

Renting student accommodation in London is straightforward and student-friendly.

Visit a reliable student accommodation platform and choose your preferred option. Students can check room availability, prices, tenancy lengths, and property details.

Contact the property manager to arrange an in-person or virtual room tour if needed.

Complete the booking online with the guidance of professional booking consultants.

Where Do Students Live in London?

Different areas in London attract different groups of students depending on university location, transport access, and living costs. Students often choose areas with convenient Underground connections and strong student communities.

King’s Cross

King’s Cross is a central area suitable for students studying at nearby universities such as University College London and King’s College London. The area provides excellent transport connections and many cafés, libraries, and study-friendly spaces.

Camden

Camden is well known for its creative atmosphere and vibrant student lifestyle. Many students choose Camden for its music venues, markets, restaurants, and convenient access to Central London universities.

Wembley

Wembley has become increasingly popular for modern student accommodation developments. Students benefit from spacious properties, shopping centres, and fast Underground access to Central London.

Best Student Accommodation in London

The best student accommodations in London are designed for students seeking comfort, convenience, and easy access to top universities. They provide high-quality facilities, excellent transport connections, and vibrant local communities, helping students enjoy a safe and convenient living experience in London.

Stratford One

Stratford One is the best student accommodation in East London, close to University of East London, UCL East, and UAL London College of Fashion. It offers en-suite rooms and private studios with study desks, storage, and modern interiors. Students can enjoy a gym, cinema room, and karaoke room for a colourful student living experience. All utility bills and super-fast Wi-Fi are included in the rent, ensuring a hassle-free stay. Stratford Station and Westfield Stratford City are both within walking distance.

Chapter London Bridge

Chapter London Bridge provides premium student accommodation in London, located within a 10-minute walk of KCL Guy’s and Kaplan International College. The property features modern en-suite rooms and studios with private bathrooms and study spaces. Facilities include a skyline gym, a sky bar, cinema room, and study spaces. Students also benefit from excellent transport links and easy access to Borough Market and The Shard.

iQ Vega

iQ Vega is a stylish student residence in London, convenient for KCL Waterloo Campus, UCL, London School of Economics, and University of the Arts London. It offers en-suites, non-en-suites, and studios with gym, games room, cinema room, and sky lounge. Vauxhall Station is a 7-minute walk away, providing quick access to Central London.

Vita Student Lewisham Exchange

Vita Student Lewisham Exchange is a modern student accommodation in London, ideal for students at Goldsmiths, University of London and University of Greenwich. It offers stylish en-suite rooms and private studios with a gym, study room, and dining room. The accommodation also provides free weekday breakfast and bi-weekly cleaning services for added convenience. Located directly next to Lewisham Station, the property provides easy transport connections across London.

Tips for Finding Student Housing in London

Finding suitable student housing in London requires planning and careful research. Students should focus on location, budget, safety, and contract details before making a booking.

Start searching early, especially for September intake periods when demand is highest.

Set a realistic budget that includes rent, transport, food, and personal expenses.

Choose accommodation close to universities or transport stations to reduce commuting time.

Check whether utility bills and internet are included in the rent.

Read tenancy agreements carefully before signing contracts.

Conclusion

Finding student accommodation in London is an important part of the university experience. Students should consider accommodation type, location, transport access, and living costs before booking. Reliable platforms make the process easier through verified listings, multilingual support, and professional booking guidance. With proper planning, students can secure safe, comfortable, and convenient accommodation in London.

FAQ

How much does student accommodation in London cost?

Student accommodation in London usually costs between £250 and £600 per week. The specific prices vary depending on location, room type, and facilities.

When should students look for student accommodation in London?

Students should start looking for London student accommodation between January and April for the September intake, as popular properties are booked quickly.

What are the cheapest student accommodations in Central London?

The cheapest student accommodation in Central London include Helen Graham House, Chapter King’s Cross, and Don Gratton House. The rent is about £195 – £295/week.

What types of student rooms are available in London?

The common types of student rooms in London include studios, en-suites, non-en-suites, shared rooms, and 1-bedroom/multi-bedroom apartments. You can choose your preferred type according to budget and lifestyle preferences.