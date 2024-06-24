Nigel Farage has ignited controversy by defending Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine – but he’s not alone within Reform UK.

Farage, known for his provocative statements, made headlines after he defended Putin’s war in Ukraine, framing the conflict as a consequence of NATO’s expansion and Western provocation.

The comments have sparked outrage and condemnation from senior Tories and political commentators alike, including ex-PM Boris Johnson, who described it as “morally repugnant”.

But while Farage’s statements are the most high-profile, he is not the only member of Reform UK willing to voice support for Putin.

Several party members have publicly shared similar views, arguing that Russia’s actions are a response to perceived threats from NATO and the West.

Reform UK, a party that has often positioned itself as a populist alternative to the mainstream political establishment, has struggled to distance itself from Farage’s comments.

The party’s leadership has been conspicuously silent or, at times, subtly supportive, reflecting internal divisions on the issue. This ambivalence risks alienating moderate supporters who are uncomfortable with the party’s increasingly pro-Russian rhetoric.

The controversy also raises questions about the future of Reform UK. If the party continues to tolerate or even endorse pro-Putin views, it risks marginalizing itself from mainstream political debate. Yet, this stance may also solidify its appeal among a specific subset of voters who are deeply skeptical of Western interventions and supportive of a more isolationist foreign policy.

Related: Labour demands probe into £50k Tory donation linked to Baroness Mone’s husband