Building and construction have evolved significantly over the past few years and decades and show no signs of slowing down, which is a great thing because the advances we are seeing coming to the forefront are revolutionary.

Traditional construction while it played an impactful role in the life we have built is now something that could be holding us back, with modular building and construction becoming more digitized and 3D modeling the norm, we need to be looking forward to possibilities, and opportunities.

Evolution revolution

When it comes to trying new methods or techniques and using tools or equipment to achieve this that no one else is using it can be daunting, but with big risks comes big rewards as they say, and if it means you stay one step ahead of the game then what have you got to lose? There are a whole host of constructive advances that are taking the world by storm, and when compared to previous methods and the sluggish concept of traditional construction, it makes sense to listen.

Some of the front-runners in innovation have completely changed the way builders and real estate personnel look at building these days, and it can only get better from here on out, let’s see what some of the top trends are moving forward and how they can take your business and building methods to the next level.

Modular Construction – This is without a doubt the way the world of construction is moving with bathroom pods and kitchen pods being the preferred option when it comes to updates and renovations in the home, hotels, military facilities, residential accommodations, and hospitals, among others, with the high-quality finish just like traditional construction.

BIM – The use of technology was always going to be a part of moving forward, and BIM (Building Information Modelling) has proven highly successful for contractors and architects. Using this technique allows builders to evaluate where potential construction hazards may occur and make changes accordingly. Using BIM in combination with 3D modeling lets everyone working on the project see the issues and solutions, but with much more information from the BIM data files.

Materials – The need for sustainable materials across all industries is a must to slow down and prevent the negative effects on the environment, and even more so within construction. Engineered wood and agate are more popular when it comes to recyclable and reusable materials, and options such as bamboo, which has a quicker growth rate at only 3-5 years, are now being implemented into buildings rather than timber which can take decades.

Aesthetics – The trend in the aesthetics of the facades leans towards exteriors that take into account the sustainability of the construction, in addition to seeking lightness and flexibility in the spaces.

We, as humans, are constantly on the path to improving, and making life better, and if that means using sustainable and more eco-friendly materials to build then the future just may be well-designed for our upcoming generation.

Modular Magic

The world of modular construction is so revolutionary it is a shame we have not considered it sooner. With off-site factories doing all the heavy lifting yet maintaining quality and adhering to safety regulations, it is no surprise it is the go-to option for builds leading the future.

Because the construction of the project is done off-site makes this method that much more cost-effective, and with everything under one roof you not only save tremendously in time offering improved delivery time options but using sustainable materials you don’t lose out on the quality and high finishes. Renovations can be tedious, especially when home or business owners want personalized touches and accessories, until now.

Bathroom pods can be designed to customer specs and color pallets with all the hardware fitted into the background and delivered ready for installation. Kitchen pods are revolutionary, where traditional construction would be labor intensive and the home would be in chaos for months, now homeowners or business promoters can tailor their new kitchens to their liking without all the fuss and have it delivered in half the time at a fraction of the cost. It’s a win-win all around.

Do your research and find the top quality manufacture of modular pods by companies such as Hydrodiseno to make your dream home come to life.

To round-up

Innovation is everywhere as is evident in the construction industry. Keeping up with trends may not be your cup of tea, but it means the buildings and homes being built are sustainable well after completion, you would be doing your part in maintaining an eco-conscious company and work ethic, and then everyone wins.