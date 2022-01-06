A tiny converted garage has gone up for sale in Chelsea for just under £400,000, much to the amusement of people on social media.

The multi-coloured property, which includes a bathroom, a sink and a ‘reception room’, has been placed on the market by Dexters, which describe it as a “fantastic London home or rental investment”.

Situated on Stewarts Grove between the King’s Road and Fulham Road, it is certainly in an idyllic position.

But measuring 5 meters by 3.8 meters – about the size of a car garage – space will be at a premium.

The kitchen boasts little more than a sink and there is a tiny loo.

There’s no garden, front or back, with the only way in or out a door straight off the pavement.

And to cap it all off, the listing reminds prospective buyers that the property “needs refurbishment”.

In the house’s defence, it is painted pretty colourfully.

The asking price is £395,000.

But, if you weren’t in the capital, what could that money get you?

Those in Sheffield could get a five bed detached house for a similar fee.

Or in France, if you were thinking grander, for £400,000 you could get yourself a chateaux.

London is a truly ridiculous place. Four hundred thousand pounds. https://t.co/O1tvvryiOR — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 6, 2022

Related: Was Twitter right to ban Politics For All?