If you are looking to up-sticks and move out of the big city, here are the top 10 best places to live if you want to escape to the country in 2021.

The year everybody wanted to escape to the country…

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed up the demand for rural properties at the expense of city properties. This is no surprise since the emergence of home working has been fast-forwarded over the past 12 months. In addition, a year of near-continuous lockdowns has made many people crave for more outdoor space and immediate access to the countryside.

If you are planning on making the great escape from metropolis, we’ve compiled a list of the best places to live to escape to the country in 2021. In this article, we’ve focussed our search towards small towns & cities around the UK, where you can still pick up a bargain. All with instant access to the countryside. We’re assuming you might not be ready for a ‘Ben Fogle Lives in the Wild’ style cabin on a remote Atlantic Island just yet. That can be quite an adjustment from the hustle and bustle of London. However, all of our top places to live combine country living with modern amenities.

Our criteria is based on several quality of life factors such as proximity to open countryside, the range of local amenities, affordability (based on local house price and wage data), and accessibility. Our shortlisted towns and cities were then judged against a range of criteria by our panel. Note that our affordability score is based on a ratio of local market comparison and the national house price data.

10 Best Places to live 2021 & escape to the country

Top Pick: Devizes, Wiltshire

Top of our ‘Best places to escape to the country 2021’ list is the small market town of Devizes in Wiltshire.

Devizes is the West Country’s best kept secret. The town is tucked away on the edge of both Salisbury Plain and the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is surrounded by epic landscapes, rolling hills and tranquil canals.

Devizes contains a plentiful array of period buildings, particularly around the historic market square. On a sunny market day, you’d be forgiven for wondering if you had been transported to a bustling French market town.

Independent Shopping

To its credit, Devizes is fortunate to boast a large number of wonderful, quirky, and well supported independent shops – which the local residents ferociously support. There are too many great independents to mention, but there is a local guide to the independent shops. Roses the butcher is a particular treat, as is the hardware store by the same name. Wander down the main streets and you’ll discover scores more unique independent shops that have all but disappeared in other towns around the country. A thriving market also takes place every Thursday and Saturday.

In the centre of the town is the Victorian Wadworth Brewery, which runs interesting daily tours, with the all-important tasting at the end. If you’re lucky, you will see the Wadworth shire horses delivering barrels of beer around the numerous pubs in the town.

Devizes is intersected by the Kennet & Avon canal, which contains carefully restored and well-maintained footpaths for visitors to explore the amazing Caen Hill Locks. 29 victorian locks, all in a row, raise the canal from the valley basin, up to Devizes town centre.

Walking the canal path takes you all the way into Bradford-on-Avon and Bath to the West, or through the North Wessex Downs to the East.

Devizes Accessibility

Whilst Devizes is less than an hour from Bath (45 minutes), Swindon (35 minutes) and Salisbury (40 minutes), Devizes has a remote feel due to the fact that it doesn’t have any major trunk roads passing through nearby. This is a great thing, and probably accounts for the survival of the independent town vibe. That said, the A303 and M4 can be reached within 20 minutes, making London barely a two hour drive away.

Devizes is the largest town in Wiltshire not to have a train station. The station was closed in the 1960s. However, the town has recently won funding to pay for a feasibility study, meaning the station could be up and running within five years.

The town contains a number of good state and schools, including the highly regarded Duntsey’s School. There is a public leisure centre and a multitude of public parks.

Devizes House Prices

House prices are significantly lower in comparison to competing towns closer to the M4 and closer to Bath. Furthermore, there is a good mix of different dwelling types. Due to its location, Devizes’ green belt has largely escaped being concreted over to make way for unimaginative large-scale house building – which appears to be happening in almost every neighbouring Wiltshire town (and few appear to be adding any meaningful community infrastructure).

According to Rightmove, properties in Devizes had an overall average price of just over £270k in 2020. The majority of sales were detached properties, selling for an average price of a touch under £400k. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £270k, with terraced properties fetching £215k.

Affordability: 4

Access: 4

Amenities: 5

Countryside: 5

Best for: Independent shops and big skies.

Not so good: No train station (yet). It’s also a shame the 11th century castle is private property.

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire – Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021

Abergavenny is hidden inside the Brecon Beacons national park. The town is promoted as being the Gateway to Wales. It lies approximately 6 miles from the border with England.

Not only will you find a thriving and friendly community in Abergavenny. You will also find an astonishing number of quality pubs and eateries. If you are a foodie, you might look no further. The food and drink here is as good as anywhere you’ll find in the UK. In fact, there are three Michelen Star restaurants in close proximity.

Abergavenny is a beautiful and charming place. However, outside of the thriving town, Abergavenny has access to some of the most dramatic and breathtaking countryside in the UK. The town sits on the doorstep of the epic Brecon Beacons National Park.

In addition, the stunning Brecon Canal runs through the town, providing scenic walks to Crickhowell to the North West.

The town is less than an hour from the centre of Cardiff, which can be reached by train or by road.

Although house prices here are strong when compared to the surrounding towns and villages, Londoners still might perceive a bargain if relocating from the city. According to Rightmove, properties in Abergavenny had an overall average price of £273k last year.

The majority of sales in Abergavenny during the last year were detached properties, selling for an average price of £366k. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £237k, with terraced properties fetching £197k.

Affordability: 4

Access: 2

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 5

Best for: Food and drink. Breathtaking countryside.

Not so good: It is known to rain here from time to time.

Hereford, Herefordshire – Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021

If you’re seeking quality of life that doesn’t come at an inflated price, Hereford could be the town for you. Prices are still significantly lower in Herefordshire when compared with other parts of the UK with similar accessibility. What makes Hereford stand out is the sheer amount of green space surrounding the town. Although much of this is agricultural. The nearby picturesque villages and rivers merge into the rolling hills forming its quintessentially English country landscapes.

Hereford is a historic cathedral city which perches on the banks of the River Wye. It is approximately 16 miles from the Welsh border, 24 miles southwest of Worcester, and 23 miles northwest of Gloucester.

Hereford is a unique vibe, with a good mix of shops, both high street and independent.

The country is world-renowned for its production of high quality food and drink, and Hereford sits at the centre of this foodie heaven. There is very clearly a rich agricultural heritage here.

The Cider Museum celebrates the local production of ‘Agricultural lubricant’, and nowadays you’ll even find award winning vineyards nearby.

Properties in Hereford had an overall average price of £222k over the last 12 month, according to Rightmove.

The majority of sales in Hereford during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £217k. Terraced properties sold for an average of £191k, with detached properties fetching £313k.

Affordability: 5

Access: 3

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 4

Best for: Price. Food and drink.

Not so good: The town could benefit from a little investment.

Honiton, Devon – Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021

If you’re looking for access to incredible countryside and beaches as well as a slower pace of life, take a look at Honiton, the much overlooked East Devon town. It is is a thriving market town set on the banks of the River Otter and located inside the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Honiton is located just 17 miles north east of Exeter in the county of Devon, but has a distinctly different feel. What makes Honiton really special is the proximity to the Jurassic Coast, Dartmoor, and many other areas of outstanding natural beauty. Whilst at the same time, having quick access to both the M5 and A303. Honiton could be regarded as the true gateway to Cornwall and South Devon since it is where these two roads meet.

Whilst it has the feel of a small Devon market town, Exeter is only a few minutes away, where one can enjoy the trappings of modern life, as well as watch the Exeter Chiefs play from time to time.

The real bonus is that properties in Honiton are relatively cheap compared to other areas in East Devon. Honiton had an overall average property price of £231k last year, according to Rightmove house price data. The majority of sales in Honiton during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £201k. Detached properties sold for an average of £307k, with semi-detached properties fetching £225k.

Affordability: 4

Access: 4

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 4

Best for: Price. Accessibility and price.

Not so good: Traffic around Honiton can be miserable in the summer months.

Towcester, South Northamptonshire

If you crave a more rural life, but can’t see yourself ditching life in the fast lane, Towcester could be a realistic option for you. The town is perfectly positioned for dashing to and from any one of a handful of big cities when needed.

Towcester lays claim to being one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in the country. The town is nestled in the beautiful South Northants countryside and offers so much for the local community and visitors alike. For instance, Silverstone racetrack is just outside of the town, as is Towcester Racecourse. Both attract their fair share of tourists to the town. In addition, there are vast parklands and the town is surrounded by green space.

There’s no train station in Towcester, but its only a twenty minute drive to Milton Keynes Central. There you can reach London in just over half an hour. It’s takes a touch over an hour to reach Birmingham, or slightly under two hours to Manchester.

According to Rightmove, properties in Towcester had an overall average price of £330k last year. The majority of sales were comprised of detached properties, selling for an average price of £441k. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £270k, with terraced properties fetching £279.

Affordability: 3

Access: 5

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 3

Best for: Accessibility.

Not so good: If you’re seeking absolute tranquility, bare in mind the engine roar on race days.

Falmouth, Cornwall – Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021

Whilst many Cornish coastal towns have seen well publicised booms in recent years thanks to celebrity chefs and the holiday homes of former Prime Ministers, Falmouth has quietly blossomed under the radar.

Well it was under the radar until it recently made the ‘best places to live’ list in various other publications. We can see why.

The town’s success is partly owing to Falmouth University. Thanks to the resident student population, the town doesn’t suffer the severe seasonal decline seen by many Cornish holiday spots in the winter. This gives Falmouth a year-round vibrancy.

Falmouth has scenic views even from inside shops

You’ll be privileged with outstanding views from the beaches, the headland, and even from within some of the shops. There are so many different aspects to the town and its scenery, you’ll never get bored of the outlook. Of course, Falmouth has access to some of the best beaches in the UK, if not Europe. On top of that, there are some real food gems here. Harbour Lights Fish & Chips is reason enough to live here.

The town has a wide range of housing stock, although prices are not cheap. It may not be the most expensive location in Cornwall, but Falmouth does attract higher prices than surrounding towns and villages. However, the best bargains can be found in the form of regency terrace housing.

According to Rightmove, properties in Falmouth had an overall average price of £346k last year. The majority of sales in Falmouth during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £304k. Detached properties sold for an average of £491k, with semi-detached properties fetching £302k.

Affordability: 3

Access: 3

Amenities: 5

Countryside: 5

Best for: Overall lifestyle. Fish & chips.

Not so good: Prices are a little high compared to other locations.

Inverness, Inverness-shire – Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021

You could be forgiven for thinking that Inverness is so far away, you might as well be living on a remote Atlantic Island. But what separates Inverness apart from some more remote locations is the well serviced airport. Low-cost internal flights connect Inverness to many parts of the UK, including London. There are also flights to some major European cities. Flying in and out of Inverness need not be a chore – the airport is so small that it’s a pleasure flying from here.

Once you get over the relative driving distance away from capital cities and the rest of civilisation, Inverness offers real wild country living (in a good way), with big skies, mind-blowing landscapes, and a tight-knit community feel.

Inverness Old Town features a Cathedral, historic churches, and an indoor Victorian Market selling food, clothing and crafts. The town has everything you need in terms of services. However, despite its charm and facilities, what is on offer in the town is probably far down the priority list for Inverness’ residents. It’s the awesomeness of the surrounding area that draws people here. Whether its water that floats your boat, or epic highland landscapes, Inverness has it all.

Spend your days monster hunting near Inverness

The town sits at the top end of Loch Ness, and on the Moray and Beauly Firth. The landscape around the town rises up into the highlands boasting numerous Munros encircling the Inverness and its waterways.

The area does attracts a good number of visitors (and monster hunters) so Inverness never feels too cut off from the rest of the world anyway. If you are seeking isolation, you don’t need to travel too far out of town.

Average house prices in this area are significantly lower than other towns in our ‘Best places to escape to the country 2021’ list too, at just over £200k (according to Rightmove).

Affordability: 5

Access: 3

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 5

Best for: Affordability.

Not so good: If the planes aren’t flying, it’s a long way to get anywhere… which might be a good thing too.

Poole, Dorset – Best Places to Live in the UK in 2021

Spend an afternoon in Poole and you’ll see why it has become very popular with migrating Londoners. Once the choice of the retired grandparent, it now seems that every other person living in Poole is training for an Olympic Triathlon. You’ll see lots of people jogging, cycling, sailing or windsurfing. This makes Poole feel more like Bondi beach, as opposed to a traditional South Coast retirement location.

Beaches, promenades, parks, golf courses, and an abundance of water, Poole has it all. Thanks to the chain ferry, the Studland and Godlingston Heath National Nature Reserve is just minutes away on foot or bicycle. The New Forest National Park, Cranborne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are all within cycling distance.

Poole best for overall lifestyle

On top of the quick access to stunning scenery, there are also plenty of trendy coffee shops, delis, bars, and a thriving night time economy, for those not willing to completely give up their urban life.

House prices in Poole have surged over the past two decades as a result of the ‘Sandbanks effect’. However, there are still bargains to be had in the less fashionable areas of Poole. Whilst you won’t be on the seafront, you’ll still have fast access to the fabulous beaches, waterways and national parks the area has to offer.

Poole is certainly the most expensive area on our list, but if you’re looking for the perfect mix of lifestyle and countryside, Poole might well tick all the boxes. According to Rightmove, properties in Poole had an overall average price of £405k over the last year. The majority of sales were detached properties, selling for an average price of £560k. Flats sold for an average of £330k, with semi-detached properties fetching £309k.

Affordability: 2

Access: 4

Amenities: 5

Countryside: 4

Best for: Overall lifestyle.

Not so good: Affordability, but bargains can be found in the less fashionable areas.

Colchester, Essex – The Best Places to Live in the UK in 2021

Whilst you might not consider Colchester as a rural retreat, it makes our best places to live and escape from the country as could be the perfect step for Londoners wishing for access to the countryside, whilst still existing within an hour commute from London. Fast trains from Colchester can reach Liverpool Street within 45 minutes.

The historic town of Colchester lays claim to being England’s oldest recorded town. Later, it became the capital of Roman Britain. The town hosts an 11th century Norman castle, a world famous zoo, and many historic buildings.

Essex countryside hugely underrated and under-explored

However, it’s what exists outside of Colchester that may attract weary City dwellers. Colchester is within spitting distance of vast nature areas such as Mersea Island and ‘Constable Country’, an area of natural beauty which has inspired great English painters through the ages.

Essex is often overlooked for its countryside due to the London sprawl and litter laden roads found in the South of the county. However, further up you will find miles and miles of empty coastline, wetlands, and pretty rural villages.

Properties in Colchester had an overall average price of £269k last year, according to Rightmove.

The majority of sales in Colchester during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £275k. Terraced properties sold for an average of £231k with detached properties fetching £393k.

Again, not the cheapest area on the list, but a relative bargain for most Londoners, even with the cost of an annual travel card factored in.

Affordability: 4

Access: 5

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 3

Best for: Proximity to London.

Not so good: Drive or cycle to access the best countryside.

Lancaster, Lancashire – Best Places to Live in the UK in 2021

Yes, Lancaster is a town that has its well-publicised downsides. Friction between students and locals. High levels of deprivation in some pockets. An abundance of ‘chavs’. These are all things you might read about Lancaster. But it’s a place that also deserves a second look. It makes it into our best places to live shortlist not only due to its great location and pleasing architecture, but you can certainly pick up a bargain here. The town has also been largely gentrified over the past decade, and continues to improve, meaning it could be a good investment. Particularly as working from home increases; so too will people seeking to escape to the country.

Lancaster sits between the west coast of England, the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the east, and the Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the North. Access to sublime countryside is only a short drive away in any direction. It’s also fairly easy to get to Manchester or Liverpool, taking around an hour to drive to either one.

Lancaster is a little city, smaller than most medium sized towns. It’s also very attractive, with lots of bold Georgian architecture from the 1700s.

The Lune River runs through the attractive castle quarter of the city. Here you’ll find one of the region’s most treasured medevil monuments. There is also Williamson Park, which offers woodland walks and coastal views.

Live close to the countryside for a bargain price in Lancaster

Prices here are much lower than in other parts of the UK, meaning you could afford your dream country lifestyle for a fraction of the cost compared to competing locations on our list. Properties in Lancaster had an overall average price of £178k over the last year.

According to Rightmove data,the majority of sales in Lancaster during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £146k. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £196k, with flats fetching £125k.

Affordability: 5

Access: 4

Amenities: 4

Countryside: 4

Best for: Surrounded by a variation of beautiful countryside and coast.

Not so good: Still high levels of deprivation in some parts of the city.

What do you think of our ‘Top 10 Best Places to Escape to the Country in 2021’ list? Do you agree, disagree, or have other suggestions for our panel to consider? Please let us know. We’re always keen to visit and review towns for our best places to live directories.

