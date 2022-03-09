Energy prices are soaring and we’re all feeling the pinch as everything we buy seem to be rising in price at the moment. We’re keen to beat the price rises and, in this article, we will break down the best ways to improve the energy efficiency of your home without breaking the bank and why now is the perfect time to act.

While there are obvious steps that will save money – turning off lights when you’re not using them and turning appliances off rather than leaving them in standby – we will go beyond those. We’ll break down how you can reduce your energy consumption, even if your actions are already energy efficient.



To do that, you need to make improvements to the fabric of your home. Improving the insulation of the property – keeping the warm air inside and the cold air outside. We’ll cover the cheap hacks that lead to quick improvements, as well as the bigger wins that give you the best bang for your buck and finally how you can fund larger expenses if your savings won’t stretch that far.

How is the energy efficiency of property measured?

The energy efficiency of properties is measured through something called an energy performance certificate, or EPC for short. EPCs rate properties on a sliding scale from A-G, with homes, rates A being the most efficient and G the least. The inspections and certification process are handled through accredited Energy Assessors.

Your EPC rating is directly measured against your property’s CO2 emissions, so any improvements to your EPC rating will mean less energy consumption and lower bills.

EPCs show both the current energy efficiency of a property and a ‘potential’ score. The potential score is the level that the property could reach should the improvements suggested by the Energy Assessor be implemented.

What cheap hacks can improve my energy efficiency?

Cheap hacks can lead to relatively big savings in exchange for little effort. Getting started with these simple fixes alone can lead to a noticeable drop in your energy bills. Here are the main cheap fixes:

Draught exclusion – Adding draught exclusion tape to windows and doors stops the hot air from escaping and the cold air from coming in. It’s a nice simple fix that takes minutes to fit. You should be careful when draught-proofing too much, however, as some controlled ventilation helps to stop damp and mould forming.

Insulating your pipes – Pipe insulation is a surprisingly effective fix for an energy-inefficient home. Insulating your pipes will stop heat from escaping from your pipes, which means your boiler has less work to do to keep hot water circulating around your home. A nice simple fix and can be done cheaply using off the shelf insulating foam.

Low flow showerheads – A well-manufactured low flow showerhead can reduce your water consumption by as much as 60%, without taking the enjoyment out of taking a shower. Compare your options to find a very efficient product and you’ll notice the savings immediately.

Low energy lightbulbs – Lightbulbs feel like a small improvement, but the switch to energy-efficient bulbs means a 90% reduction in your lighting costs – and they last around 15 times as long. According to the energy saving trust, lighting makes up around 15% of the average household electricity bill, so reducing it dramatically will make a big difference.

Loft insulation – For those who live in houses, a huge amount of heat is lost through the roof. Insulating your loft with a minimum of 270mm of loft insulation can save you around £150 each year – and this will rise as bills continue to go up!

What improvements can provide the biggest savings?

While the above improvements can help to drive down waste and represent savings, the biggest savings require a bigger outlay. If big outlays are tricky at the moment, worry not, in the next section, we will break down how you can fund these (and other improvements) without breaking the bank. Here are some of the big wins that can lead to big savings on your bills:

Upgrading your double glazing, or even upgrading to double glazing and energy-efficient doors costs a lot, but can lead to big savings. Even older double glazing may be significantly less efficient than newer models, meaning you should consider upgrading if you’ve had your existing windows in for a long time. Wall insulation – Wall insulation is a no brainer, as uninsulated homes lose a third of their heat through their walls, significantly increasing your energy bills in the process. While this is a costly home improvement, historically, it pays for itself in under 4 years – and with energy costs rising, it may well be less than that.

How can I fund improvements that are outside of my budget?

The first step is to look at the government’s Green Deal, which offers support for those looking to make energy-saving improvements to their home. The funding offered is a loan that is repaid through the savings in your energy bills, meaning you will still pay less each month, even though you’re now paying off your green deal loan.

If this scheme doesn’t work for you, or your improvements won’t qualify, you can look at the more traditional methods of financing, such as a remortgage, secured loan or even a bridging loan. Bridging loans are usually appropriate when you’re making other improvements to your property such as extensions or complete refurbishments.

Remortgages and secured loans are generally better options if you’re only making energy efficiency improvements. Both can be used to borrow against the equity in your property, releasing equity to fund your required improvements and will usually cost less than the amount you could save on your bills.