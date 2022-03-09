Piers Morgan has unveiled his new show – a year after he spectacularly walked out of his last one.

The outspoken presenter said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Touching on his ‘man-baby strop’ last year, he said he was “forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion”.

At the time, the 56-year-old made headlines across the world as he slammed Meghan Markle following her controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, comments he still sticks to.

“It’s a year today since I declared that I didn’t believe a word Meghan Markle said in her royal-trashing Oprah whine-athon. I still don’t,” he said.

The star unveiled the name and brand identity of his new global flagship show on Twitter, describing it as a ‘fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews’.

Lifting the lid on his new venture, Piers said: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

“I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, Executive Editor, TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally. With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

Everyone in the UK will be able to access TalkTV and its programming, live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.

The channel will be streamed live and made widely available on all platforms.

